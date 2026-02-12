The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
10h

The Zionists fastened on the USA for exactly the same reason that Willie Sutton gave for robbing banks.

"Because that's where the money is".

Reply
Share
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
11h

"When the British Empire declined after World War II, the United States moved to enforce global capitalist hegemony".

More precisely, the British Empire came to a sudden end because the US government decided to make that happen. A decision that had been in the making since 1900 and before, but began to be implemented mainly by FDR. He and his associates heartily disliked the British and their empire, and also heartily desired to take it over. Which they did.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture