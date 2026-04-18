The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
1dEdited

The WWIII started before Wesley Clark stated that US will invade 7 countries in 7 years.

Remember US invasion of Afghanistan? Remember when 92% approval rating for Bush? Yeah, the same Bush whom people said the dumbest president ever yet he received 92% approval rating for going to war. Go figure.

Does WWIII has to be multiple countries against multiple countries in order to call it WWIII? If that is your take.

You are in deep in trouble.

Why shouldn’t WWIII be slow and painful killing. While the genocide is going on Palestine, we are finding out the most Muslim nation continue to do business with Israel. This is worse than WWII or WWI.

Maybe the Muslim nation deserve such treatment. They allowed west. They did business and still doing business with west and Israel.

They gamble their safety and security with west.

Country like Turkey still remain with NATO and still exporting oil from Kyrgyzstan to Israel.

As some Zionists are saying it and even some Indians are saying it, that Muslim population should never go be beyond 30%, I think they will achieve it not because Muslim nation in general are coward rather their governments are too corrupt to defend the Muslim nations.

Long live 🇮🇷

No I am not Iranian nor I am Sheiah.

Death to Israel and their backers.

Reply
Share
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1d

"The illusion of unipolar peace following the Cold War" - The so-called "illusion" was entirely personal, embedded in Western individuals who PREFERRED to not see the truth, that since even before WW-II, the goal of the uni-power was to control who could get an oil supply and who could buy and sell and in what currency and what price. See also: https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/cp/194584555 - a Philosophy textbook for our failing times. "We" are not building for any kind of future.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture