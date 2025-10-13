Let’s get one thing straight: criminalizing sex work was never about “protecting women” or “upholding morality.” It’s about controlling labor. The capitalist state doesn’t police sex because it’s dangerous — it polices sex because independent labor threatens private property and the bourgeois social order.

When sex becomes a commodity, the ruling class says: “We can sell it, you cannot.” Movies, ads, OnlyFans platforms — fine. But when a worker sells intimacy directly? Suddenly it’s “deviance.” That deviance is a mechanism to enforce precarity. Terrified, stigmatized, criminalized — the sex worker becomes a compliant worker.

From a Marxist–Leninist perspective, every law serves a class. From a Maoist perspective, ideology follows material relations. The narratives of “immorality” exist to make workers blame themselves for poverty, joblessness, and the commodification of human intimacy — all products of the capitalist system itself.

Decriminalization alone isn’t liberation. Without changing the material conditions that make sex work necessary, it remains shaped by exploitation — just with the stamp of legality. True liberation requires recognizing sex work as labor, respecting autonomy, and dismantling the systems that make it a survival strategy rather than a choice.

Under socialism, work isn’t criminal — exploitation is. The state fears sex workers not because of sex, but because organized labor in any form threatens profit. Supporting decriminalization, defending autonomy, and exposing the class hypocrisy behind “moral” law isn’t just advocacy. It’s a step toward dismantling capitalism itself.

Key Takeaway:

Sex work criminalization is a mirror: it reflects the capitalist state’s obsession with control over labor, bodies, and morality. The path to justice isn’t shame — it’s systemic change.

Call to Action:

Support decriminalization. Defend sex workers’ rights. Challenge the hypocrisy of laws designed to punish the poor while enriching the elite.

