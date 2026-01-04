The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
10h

Sometimes force can accelerate change. The US uses force and it don't come cheap. It's 30trillion debt load is already giving pause to financiers and the only way it can maintain force is further debt. China on the other hand is stable economically and little by little is becoming attractive to investors. Stability does that. China doesn't have to eliminate the US dollar, it just has to shift percentages even a little for the US economy to feel it. Over time the US dollar will lose its reserve status and China will not have done anything except build it's own future for the good of the country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jos Backus's avatar
Jos Backus
10h

Given that the US aims to have full control over the Latin American economies by way of proxy governments, I'm wondering if China will abandon its investments in the region, at least in the short term.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture