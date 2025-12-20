Introduction: The Empire’s Favorite Delusion

Every empire clings to a comforting lie near the end: this time will be different. For the United States, Venezuela has become that lie. For more than two decades, Washington has tried everything short of open war to break the Bolivarian project—economic strangulation, media warfare, internal subversion, coup attempts, diplomatic isolation. None of it worked.

So the question lingers, especially in think tanks and cable news green rooms: What if the U.S. just attacked?

This essay answers that question soberly, materially, and without fantasy. Not from the standpoint of morality—imperial war is always criminal—but from outcomes. What would actually happen if the United States attempted to invade Venezuela to seize its resources and destroy socialism?

The answer is not regime change. It is strategic defeat.

Venezuela Is Not Iraq—and Not Libya

U.S. war planners still fight the last successful war they remember. Iraq 2003 remains the hallucination: a rapid air campaign, state collapse, privatization, flags planted, oil flowing. But Venezuela shares none of the structural weaknesses that made Iraq vulnerable.

Venezuela is a siege-hardened state. For over twenty years it has operated under continuous external pressure. Its institutions have adapted accordingly. Power is centralized. Loyalty has been tested repeatedly. Internal enemies have already shown their hand—and failed.

Libya collapsed because the state was deliberately hollowed out and tribalized. Venezuela has done the opposite: it fused political identity, sovereignty, and social programs into a mass project. You can dislike it, but you cannot deny its coherence.

Empires collapse states that are brittle. Venezuela is not brittle. It is embattled—and embattled states behave very differently under fire.

Geography: The Occupier’s Nightmare

Let’s talk about terrain—the first thing empires underestimate.

Venezuela is enormous. Jungle, mountains, plains, coastlines, dense cities. There is no single “decapitation strike” that solves this. Holding territory would require massive troop deployments across hostile geography. Supplying those troops would require secure logistics through ports and roads that defenders can disrupt at will.

Caracas alone would be an insurgency incubator. Dense neighborhoods, politicized communities, and urban terrain negate technological superiority fast. The U.S. learned this in Baghdad. It learned it in Fallujah. It learned it in Mosul. It never learns it permanently.

Vietnamese guerrillas fought from villages and jungles. Venezuelan resistance would fight from cities, infrastructure nodes, and industrial zones. That’s a different scale of difficulty—and danger.

The Bolivarian Military Reality

One of the laziest myths is that Venezuela’s military would fold instantly. This is projection, not analysis.

The Venezuelan armed forces are not mercenaries guarding a comprador elite. They are ideologically shaped, materially invested, and institutionally fused with the state. Add to that armed civilian militias—millions deep—and you get a defense structure designed explicitly for asymmetric resistance.

This is not about matching U.S. firepower tank-for-tank. It’s about denying control. Making occupation impossible. Bleeding the invader until domestic political costs outweigh imperial pride.

That model works. It has worked repeatedly. The United States has not defeated a determined, politically rooted insurgency in generations.

Sanctions Already Proved the Point

If Venezuela were going to collapse under pressure, it would have happened already.

The sanctions regime imposed on Venezuela is among the most severe in modern history. It targeted oil revenue, banking access, imports, food supply chains, and currency stability. It was economic warfare, openly intended to cause social breakdown.

And yet: the state survived. Society adapted. New trade routes emerged. Informal economies expanded. Alliances deepened.

Sanctions are supposed to be the polite alternative to war. When they fail, war does not magically succeed. It escalates failure.

China: The Quiet Game-Changer

Any analysis that ignores China is unserious.

Venezuela is strategically valuable to Beijing—not ideologically, but materially. Energy security matters. Precedent matters. If the U.S. can openly invade and seize a resource-rich sovereign state aligned with China, then no Chinese partnership is safe.

China doesn’t need to send troops. It can:

Finance reconstruction and resilience

Provide surveillance and cyber capabilities

Facilitate sanctions evasion

Re-route trade and logistics

Imperial planners fear kinetic confrontation. China prefers endurance contests. Venezuela fits perfectly into that strategy.

Russia: Raising the Cost Without Owning the War

Russia doesn’t need to “win” Venezuela. It only needs to ensure the U.S. loses.

Air defense systems, electronic warfare support, intelligence sharing—these alone dramatically complicate U.S. operations. Even limited Russian involvement raises the risk of escalation Washington cannot control.

And unlike Ukraine, Venezuela is not on Russia’s doorstep. That gives Moscow flexibility. It can harass, frustrate, and drain U.S. power without existential risk.

Empires hate wars they can’t localize. Venezuela would not stay local.

Cuba’s Invisible Hand

Cuba is rarely mentioned in invasion fantasies—and that’s a mistake.

Cuban intelligence and counterinsurgency expertise is world-class. It helped defeat apartheid South Africa in Angola. It helped stabilize Venezuela during earlier coup attempts. It understands internal security, popular mobilization, and long-duration resistance better than almost anyone.

Cuba doesn’t need battalions. It needs advisors, planners, and patience. That alone shifts the balance.

Latin America Will Not Line Up Behind Washington

The Monroe Doctrine is not dead—but it is dying.

Brazil cannot afford a continental war destabilizing the Amazon. Mexico will not legitimize an invasion that shatters sovereignty norms it relies on. Colombia is exhausted by decades of conflict and deeply divided internally.

Even governments hostile to Caracas understand the precedent: if Venezuela falls by invasion, none of them are safe from Washington’s whims.

An attack would push Latin America away from the U.S., not toward it.

Oil: The Prize That Disappears Under Occupation

Here’s the great irony.

You cannot steal oil from a country you cannot stabilize. Infrastructure can be sabotaged. Refineries can be disabled. Pipelines can be blown. Skilled labor can vanish.

Iraq’s oil never delivered the imperial windfall promised. Venezuela’s would deliver even less.

Occupation destroys value. Resistance denies profit. The very act of invasion would make the “resource theft” logic self-defeating.

The U.S. Home Front: The Weakest Link

Empires fall not just abroad, but at home.

The U.S. population is polarized, economically strained, and deeply cynical about war. Recruitment is collapsing. Trust in institutions is eroded. Another open-ended conflict—especially one with no clear “enemy victory moment”—would face immediate legitimacy crises.

Vietnam didn’t just defeat the U.S. militarily. It shattered domestic consensus. Venezuela would do that faster, in a more fragile society, under worse economic conditions.

Likely Outcomes, Stripped of Fantasy

Let’s be blunt.

Most likely:

No invasion. Continued sanctions, covert operations, information warfare. The empire prefers slow violence to visible defeat.

If invasion occurs:

A prolonged insurgency, regional destabilization, ungovernable occupation zones, no secure oil extraction, and mounting domestic backlash.

Worst-case for Washington:

Escalation involving China and Russia, collapse of hemispheric dominance, and the final burial of the Monroe Doctrine as a functional strategy.

None of these outcomes strengthen U.S. power. All of them accelerate its decline.

Conclusion: The Empire Can’t Win This One

Venezuela is not a problem to be solved. It is a signal to be read.

It tells us that the age of easy imperial victories is over. That economic warfare has limits. That socialism, when rooted in sovereignty and mass politics, is harder to destroy than pundits admit.

An attack on Venezuela would not end socialism. It would radicalize it. It would internationalize it. And it would teach the Global South a lesson Washington desperately wants to avoid teaching:

The empire bleeds.

And once that lesson is learned, it cannot be unlearned.

Share

📚 Sources and Further Reading

Sanctions, Economic Warfare, and Human Impact

• United Nations Human Rights Council – Report of the Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights: Venezuela

• Mark Weisbrot & Jeffrey Sachs – Economic Sanctions as Collective Punishment: The Case of Venezuela (Center for Economic and Policy Research)

• Alfred de Zayas – Unilateral Coercive Measures and International Law

Venezuela’s Political Economy and State Capacity

• Steve Ellner – Rethinking Venezuelan Politics: Class, Conflict, and the Chávez Phenomenon, (Rowman & Littlefield)

• Julia Buxton – The Failure of Political Reform in Venezuela, (Ashgate)

• Venezuelan Ministry of Defense – Doctrine of Integral Defense of the Nation

(Official publications and speeches)

Military, Insurgency, and Asymmetric Warfare

• U.S. Army / Marine Corps – FM 3-24 Counterinsurgency Manual, (read carefully—this is the empire explaining why it loses)

• Lawrence Freedman – Strategy: A History, (Oxford University Press)

• SIPRI – Military Expenditure Database & Arms Transfers Database

China, Russia, and Multipolar Strategy

• Kevin Rudd – The Avoidable War (sections on U.S.–China strategic competition), (PublicAffairs)

• Vijay Prashad – The Darker Nations and The Poorer Nations, (New Press)

• Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Statements on Venezuela and sovereignty norms

• Chinese State Council – China’s Policy Papers on Latin America

Cuba, Intelligence, and Revolutionary Defense

• Piero Gleijeses – Conflicting Missions: Havana, Washington, and Africa, 1959–1976

(University of North Carolina Press)

• Piero Gleijeses – Visions of Freedom: Havana, Washington, Pretoria, and the Struggle for Southern Africa, (UNC Press)

Latin America, Sovereignty, and the Decline of the Monroe Doctrine

• Greg Grandin – Empire’s Workshop: Latin America, the United States, and the Rise of the New Imperialism, (Metropolitan Books)

• CELAG (Center for Latin American Strategic Geopolitics) – Venezuela analyses

• ALBA-TCP official statements and policy documents

Critical Journalism & Independent Analysis

• The Grayzone – Venezuela, sanctions, and U.S. intervention reporting

• Monthly Review – Imperialism, sanctions, and global capitalism

• Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research – Dossiers on sanctions and multipolarity

Historical Context: Vietnam, Iraq, and Imperial Failure

• Nick Turse – Kill Anything That Moves, (Metropolitan Books)

• Andrew Bacevich – The New American Militarism, (Oxford University Press)

• Chalmers Johnson – The Sorrows of Empire, (Metropolitan Books)