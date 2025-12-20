The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2h

"Venezuela is not a problem to be solved. It is a signal to be read."

Well stated, thank you!

But can they learn from History? Most history lies unread, while the unread lie about history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture