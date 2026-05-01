The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
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And so we have perpetual corporate wars for perpetual accumulation. There is still the middle way and the essential moderation of greed.

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