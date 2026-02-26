The Dialectics of Destruction

ChatterX
4h

"Palestine was hardly Britain's to give away."

-John F. Kennedy

1 reply by William Murphy
Tom Welsh
4hEdited

"Jews: An ethno-religious identity that developed over centuries, especially during and after the Babylonian exile".

"Ethno-religious"! Now that is a term you can get your teeth into. Well, we have heard of Scots Presbyterians, of course. But there are also Scots episcopalians, Scots Catholics (Glasgow Celtic!), Scots Buddhists, and of course Scots atheists - including some of the most hard-core in the world.

But would anyone claim that only a Scots Presbyterian descended from at least ten generations of Scots Presbyterians is a human being with a real soul?

We all know of the Roman Catholic Church, but it would be very odd if it accepted only Catholics born in Rome - or maybe Lazio.

"Ethno-religious" is a very weird, exceptional term. Normally people have an ethnicity, and may choose to have a religion, but the two are not inextricably bound up together.

Besides, today many Jews are openly atheistic or agnostic. Are they "real" Jews or not? Presumably the Jewish religious authorities would say "not". But a person of, say, pure Russian descent is a Jew if he or she goes to synagogue and carries out the duties of the Judaic religion. And a person whom the religious authorities exclude as not practising the religion may later qualify just by starting to do so.

It's almost as if someone were trying to spread as much confusion, uncertainty, and doubt as possible.

9 more comments...

