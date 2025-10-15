‘What can I do?’ is how the system survives. Organize locally, connect globally — and stop pretending you’re powerless.

Every revolutionary has heard it: “But what can I do?”

It’s the sigh of the resigned, the rhetorical shrug of the “informed but inactive.” It masquerades as humility or confusion, but more often it’s a shield — a way to preserve one’s comfort while pretending to lament the world’s condition.

Marx wrote that “philosophers have only interpreted the world; the point, however, is to change it.” That quote is often repeated like a bumper sticker, but few grasp its real bite. It was aimed directly at those who stand before history like spectators — understanding everything and doing nothing.

The question as ideology

Under capitalism, even our feelings of powerlessness are commodified. The system thrives not only on exploitation but on resignation — the conviction that nothing meaningful can be done outside the bounds of capital’s logic. “What can I do?” is not just an innocent question; it’s an ideological reflex, a learned helplessness drilled into us by schools, media, and wage labor alike.

The worker who says, “I can’t change anything,” is echoing the boss who says, “That’s just how the market works.” Both statements serve the same class interest: to keep production — and obedience — running smoothly.

Mao Zedong saw this clearly when he wrote that revolution is not a dinner party. It is “an act of violence by which one class overthrows another.” That’s not a call to reckless violence but a reminder that transformation is collective struggle, not individual virtue. The ruling class wants us trapped in the illusion that our only available actions are personal gestures — buying ethical products, recycling more, voting harder. Meanwhile, the structures that actually determine our lives remain untouched.

Liberal paralysis and revolutionary agency

The liberal worldview insists that change begins with personal responsibility: change your habits, your tone, your brand of toothpaste. This moral individualism is the opposite of revolutionary politics. It creates guilt but not power. It tells us that we can’t change society until we’ve purified ourselves, when in reality, collective struggle is the only thing that creates transformed individuals.

Marxism-Leninism-Maoism flips the script. It teaches that our personal limitations are overcome through organization. The individual is weak alone, yes — but the individual becomes powerful when acting as part of a disciplined collective united by class consciousness.

The real answer to “What can I do?” is: Join the struggle. Organize locally, connect globally. Unite with others who refuse to be spectators. Revolutionary agency begins not in knowing everything, but in choosing to act even when the path seems uncertain.

The comfort of confusion

Let’s be honest: most people who ask “What can I do?” don’t actually want an answer. They want reassurance that their paralysis is justified. It’s an alibi disguised as a question.

But confusion isn’t neutral — it’s politically useful. The ruling class depends on the masses feeling too small to fight back. That’s why capitalist media floods us with crises we can’t individually solve: war, famine, climate collapse, inflation. We’re shown horrors, but never strategies. We’re taught to care, but not to act.

Revolutionary education reverses this. It doesn’t just describe injustice — it names the enemy and maps the terrain. It transforms confusion into clarity, and clarity into collective will. That’s why the Party, in Maoist theory, is not merely an organization; it is the concentrated expression of the proletariat’s consciousness. It is how “I” becomes “we,” and how “we” becomes a historical force.

From despair to discipline

To move from despair to discipline is to reject the luxury of detachment. Under capitalism, despair feels like wisdom — the cynic believes they’ve seen through everything. But despair is not revolutionary. It is the final form of bourgeois individualism: the belief that if I cannot change the world, no one can.

Mao said, “A single spark can start a prairie fire.” That spark isn’t a grand event; it’s the first person who refuses passivity and begins to organize others. It’s the workplace conversation that turns frustration into solidarity. It’s the local tenant meeting that turns rent anger into collective power.

The revolutionary doesn’t wait for the perfect plan. The act of organizing creates the plan. The world does not need more analysts of decline; it needs disciplined fighters for transformation.

The material basis of inaction

There’s another layer to this question — a material one. “What can I do?” often comes from people whose survival is directly tied to the system they claim to despise. Middle-class intellectuals, nonprofit workers, liberal academics — they depend on imperial capital for their salaries, grants, and status. The question, then, isn’t what can I do, but what can I risk.

Revolutionary consciousness begins the moment one admits that comfort is complicity. It means seeing that our small privileges are purchased with someone else’s suffering. True agency is born when we decide that solidarity matters more than security.

Revolutionary optimism

Lenin wrote that there are decades when nothing happens, and weeks when decades happen. Every revolutionary movement is built by people who refused to wait for those “weeks.” They built patiently, underground, locally, connecting with others across borders and generations.

To say “what can I do?” is to speak as if the story is already over. To act, even modestly, is to bet on history’s unfinished character — to believe, as Mao did, that the people, and only the people, are the real motive force of history.

We cannot predict the exact shape of the next rupture. But we can be certain that it will not be made by spectators.

Final Thought

The system thrives on helplessness. The antidote is organization. Every conversation, every local effort, every act of solidarity chips away at the myth of individual impotence. History moves not when we all agree it should — but when enough of us stop asking “what can I do?” and start doing it together.

Call to Action

Stop asking for permission to act. Connect with comrades. Study revolutionary theory. Build local formations that serve the people. Organize locally, connect globally — and remember: every empire looks permanent until it falls.

