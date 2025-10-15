The Dialectics of Destruction

John Rachel
17h

We might begin to organize locally around elections. This doesn't put excessive stress on the average citizen -- most vote anyway -- and seeing modest changes in the system will reduce their pessimism. This means grass roots activism which is within reach and on some level could be decisive. Here's a strategy for making a difference in the voting booth:

https://johnrachel.substack.com/p/the-contract-for-american-renewal

https://johnrachel.substack.com/p/the-cfar-is-a-game-changer

https://johnrachel.substack.com/p/talk-is-cheap-if-youre-an-establishment

https://johnrachel.substack.com/p/contract-for-american-renewal-faq

