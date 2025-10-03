When even a Fox News host calls Washington’s latest economic scheme “offshore appropriation,” you know the mask has slipped. The U.S. Treasury isn’t pitching policy—it’s bragging about plunder.

The Mask Slips

Sometimes empire doesn’t even bother to hide the loot. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently went on air and openly described how Washington views the wealth of its own allies: as a piggy bank to be smashed open for American use.

In his words, the U.S. expects other countries to provide “in essence, a sovereign wealth fund” that would be directed at the President’s discretion. The capital, Bessent explained, would be siphoned into American factories, channelled into U.S. industries, and used to drag manufacturing back to American soil. [Business Standard]

This wasn’t a slip of the tongue. It was a boast.

And it was so blatant that even a Fox News host balked, branding the scheme “offshore appropriation”—a sanitized phrase for what is, at its core, outright theft. [Fox Business clip via reposts]

How the Scheme Works

The mechanics aren’t complicated. Tariffs stay in place as a stick. Allied governments—Japan, South Korea, Europe—are pressured to invest directly in U.S. industries as the carrot. Relief from U.S. trade barriers is conditioned on funneling capital into projects Washington chooses: semiconductors, steel, magnets, pharmaceuticals, defense tech.

Bessent’s phrasing matters. This isn’t just about encouraging foreign direct investment. He said the capital would be “directed” at the President’s discretion. That’s the U.S. executive branch treating allied wealth like an extension of its own fiscal tools.

CBS News has reported that senior advisers are actively debating the creation of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, with mechanics and legality still in flux. Even inside the administration, officials are acknowledging the plan is shaky. [CBS News]

But whether it materializes or not, the intent is already clear: to transform foreign surpluses into American industrial policy inputs—by coercion if necessary.

Why This Isn’t “Diplomacy”

Washington likes to dress up power grabs in the language of partnership: “friend-shoring,” “allied industrial policy,” “economic security.” But let’s strip it down.

What Bessent described isn’t diplomacy. It’s colonial plunder.

Diplomacy means negotiation, mutual benefit, and respect for sovereignty.

Plunder means using leverage—tariffs, sanctions, market access—to coerce others into financing your priorities, with no real reciprocity.

That’s exactly what’s on the table here: looting allied treasuries in broad daylight and disguising it as strategy.

Historical Echoes

There’s nothing new about this playbook. Imperial powers have always used economic leverage to extract value from weaker or dependent states. The British Empire structured colonial economies around the needs of London’s industry. The U.S. has long weaponized the dollar system, IMF conditionality, and trade agreements to direct flows of capital and labor.

What’s novel today is how shamelessly it’s being sold to the public.

In the past, empire at least maintained the fiction of “mutual growth.” Now, with Bessent’s boast, the mask slips: allies will bankroll American industry, or face punishment.

This is what political scientists call “hierarchical capitalism.” The core state sets the rules. Peripheral and semi-peripheral allies comply—or pay.

Legal and Political Fault Lines

The scheme faces obstacles.

Domestic law: Congress would need to approve any formal U.S. sovereign wealth fund. Courts could challenge presidential discretion over foreign capital flows.

Allied politics: Sovereign wealth funds in Japan, Korea, and Europe are accountable to their own legislatures and publics. No parliament wants to be seen as writing checks at Washington’s command.

Markets: Politicizing foreign investment could chill capital flows. Investors don’t like being used as pawns.

CBS reporting confirms that even within the administration, officials are divided. Some want to push forward. Others fear backlash and legal headaches. [CBS News]

But whatever form it takes, the rhetorical damage is already done. By framing allied wealth as “our” sovereign fund, Bessent revealed how Washington sees its partners: as vassals with treasuries to raid.

The Geopolitical Backfire

Treating allies like cash cows carries risks.

Retaliation: Governments pressured into “appropriation” may push back with their own tariffs or restrictions.

Strategic drift: Allies may hedge by deepening ties with China, Russia, or other blocs, undermining U.S. influence.

Legitimacy loss: Even America’s friendliest media outlets are recoiling at the language. If Fox calls it appropriation, the branding has failed.

The irony? Policies designed to strengthen American industrial sovereignty may accelerate global decoupling—not just from China, but from Washington itself.

Stripping Away the Spin

When Bessent says allies will provide “our” sovereign wealth fund, he’s not talking about solidarity. He’s talking about leverage. He’s talking about using state power to redirect global capital flows into the U.S.—on terms set in Washington, not Tokyo, Seoul, or Berlin.

This isn’t creative financing. It’s not smart policy. It’s imperial rent-seeking.

And the fact that he could brag about it without shame shows how normalized colonial extraction has become inside the Beltway.

Final Thought

The empire’s tricks don’t change. Only the branding does. Yesterday it was “structural adjustment.” Today it’s “friend-shoring.” Tomorrow it’s “offshore appropriation.”

But the substance is the same: coercion dressed up as strategy, plunder rebranded as partnership.

Call to Action

Don’t let this pass as a footnote. Share the quote. Highlight the clip. Show people what it means when Washington openly says allied treasuries are “our” sovereign wealth fund.

Expose the empire’s playbook: this isn’t diplomacy. It’s daylight robbery.

