Manufactured Consent, Bourgeois Democracy, and the Crisis of Representation in the United States

The recent events surrounding Representative Wesley Bell in Missouri—wherein he reportedly promised to meet with constituents concerned about his stance on Israel, only to later unleash security forces against them—offer a crystallized moment in the ongoing crisis of American democracy. The episode cannot be understood as a singular aberration but must be analyzed within the larger framework of class power, the capitalist state, and the mechanisms by which bourgeois democracy reproduces itself. When placed in context with the \$9 million investment from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) into Bell’s campaign against incumbent Cori Bush, the façade of democratic representation is stripped bare. What is revealed is the coercive and financial infrastructure of capitalist politics in the United States, whereby political office is increasingly bought and maintained by the ruling class and its agents, while dissent from below is met with repression.

Bourgeois Democracy and the Illusion of Representation

Marxist theory has long held that bourgeois democracy, far from being a neutral and universally representative system, is in fact the political form best suited to the needs of capital in a given historical period. As Marx and Engels argued in The Communist Manifesto, the executive of the modern state functions as nothing but “a committee for managing the common affairs of the whole bourgeoisie.” The United States offers one of the clearest demonstrations of this principle. Elections, while dressed in the language of popular sovereignty, are mediated at every stage by wealth, patronage networks, and the interests of capital.

The influx of \$9 million from AIPAC into Bell’s campaign is not merely a financial matter; it is the very mechanism by which bourgeois democracy disciplines insurgent representatives who deviate from the consensus of the ruling class. Cori Bush, whose stance on Palestine challenged the bipartisan alignment with Israeli apartheid, posed a material threat to the smooth functioning of U.S. imperial policy in the Middle East. Her removal was thus not simply a contest between two individuals, but a struggle between a modest anti-imperialist position within the Democratic Party and the entrenched hegemony of pro-Israel lobby networks intimately tied to finance, arms manufacturing, and U.S. foreign policy elites.

In this sense, “representation” is revealed as a misnomer. Representatives do not primarily answer to their constituents but to the class fractions that fund their campaigns, staff their offices, and secure their political futures. Bourgeois democracy thus functions less as an avenue for the expression of popular will and more as a mechanism of consensus management, whereby dissent is neutralized and voters are funneled into predetermined choices between capitalist factions.

The Repressive Apparatus of the State

The deployment of security personnel against constituents protesting Bell’s alignment with AIPAC exemplifies another Marxist axiom: the state is not a neutral arbiter but an instrument of class domination, maintained through a combination of coercion and consent. When ideological means fail—when constituents reject the legitimacy of their representative’s decisions—the coercive arm of the state is activated.

It is important to note that these security forces were not defending the “safety” of an elected official in any abstract sense; they were protecting the political investments of capital. Bell’s campaign was infused with corporate and lobbyist money, and his victory represented a material victory for AIPAC’s project of disciplining the Democratic Party. When protesters threatened to disrupt the narrative of “legitimate” representation, the response was not dialogue but physical force.

This illustrates Althusser’s distinction between the Ideological State Apparatuses (such as schools, media, and electoral institutions) and the Repressive State Apparatus (police, military, prisons). Bell’s promise of dialogue represents the ideological moment: the appearance of democratic accountability. His unleashing of security represents the repressive moment: the naked reality of class coercion. Both are necessary for the reproduction of capitalist order.

Imperialism, Zionism, and the U.S. Political Economy

The specific issue at stake—the U.S. political establishment’s defense of Israel—must be situated within the broader framework of imperialism. Lenin defined imperialism as the highest stage of capitalism, characterized by monopoly capital, the dominance of finance, and the export of capital secured through militarism. Israel, in this schema, functions as a forward operating base for U.S. imperialism in the Middle East. Its existence as a heavily armed settler-colonial state ensures the subordination of the region to U.S. capital and its European allies.

Thus, AIPAC’s role cannot be understood narrowly as “foreign interference” but rather as an extension of U.S. imperial strategy. The alignment between U.S. ruling class interests and Israeli apartheid is structural, not contingent. For this reason, dissent within Congress—even symbolic dissent—is not tolerated. Cori Bush’s willingness to challenge this consensus triggered a rapid mobilization of financial and ideological resources against her.

The repression of her supporters by Wesley Bell’s security apparatus is therefore not an isolated scandal. It is a manifestation of imperialism’s domestic counterpart: the disciplining of the U.S. working class into accepting the priorities of capital abroad. Just as Palestinian resistance is crushed with violence, so too are U.S. citizens disciplined into silence when they oppose imperialism from within.

Crisis of Legitimacy and Managed Consent

The United States today faces a deep crisis of legitimacy. Voter turnout remains low; confidence in Congress hovers at historic lows; and both major political parties are broadly distrusted. This is not a temporary aberration but the logical outcome of decades of neoliberal governance, in which both parties have converged on policies of austerity, militarism, and financialization.

In this context, episodes like Bell’s betrayal serve to further erode the illusion of democracy. Constituents are promised dialogue but receive violence; candidates are presented as “representatives of the people” but are funded by billionaires and lobbies; elections are heralded as exercises in freedom but are, in reality, carefully managed contests between competing capitalist blocs.

Gramsci’s concept of hegemony is instructive here. For the ruling class to maintain its power, it must not rely solely on coercion but must manufacture the consent of the governed through ideology, culture, and institutions. Yet when contradictions sharpen—when the gap between the promise of democracy and its reality becomes too obvious—hegemony weakens, and coercion increasingly takes center stage. Bell’s actions demonstrate precisely this transition: the moment when consent fails, and violence fills the void.

Toward a Socialist Conception of Democracy

What, then, would a genuine democracy look like? From a Marxist perspective, the answer lies not in reforming the existing structures of bourgeois democracy but in transcending them. Under capitalism, elections will always be dominated by wealth, lobbying, and the coercive power of the state. A socialist conception of democracy, by contrast, would root power in the working class, organized through councils, unions, and mass movements, rather than professionalized politicians and their financiers.

Such a system would treat political office not as a career but as a form of revocable delegation; it would subordinate foreign policy to the needs of global solidarity rather than imperial dominance; and it would prioritize dialogue with constituents over repression. Most importantly, it would eliminate the material basis for the corruption of politics by abolishing the domination of capital over the political sphere.

Conclusion

The case of Wesley Bell and AIPAC’s \$9 million intervention against Cori Bush demonstrates the bankruptcy of American democracy in its current form. Far from being a government “of the people, by the people, for the people,” the U.S. political system functions as an instrument of bourgeois class rule, mediated by finance, secured by imperialism, and enforced by coercion when necessary. The violence unleashed against constituents reveals the true nature of political power in America: not representation, but repression; not democracy, but managed consent.

For Americans to “wake up,” as the initial question posed, requires more than outrage at individual betrayals. It requires a materialist understanding of the system itself and the construction of mass movements capable of transcending the limits of bourgeois democracy. Only through such struggle can the promise of genuine, participatory, and egalitarian democracy—socialist democracy—be realized.

Wesley Bell’s crackdown on constituents shows us what U.S. “democracy” really is: rule by money, backed by force. If we want real democracy, we have to build it ourselves. That means organizing in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and streets—not just at the ballot box. Support local movements fighting imperialism and police repression, uplift independent media exposing AIPAC’s influence, and stand with those resisting U.S. complicity in Israel’s apartheid system. The fight for genuine democracy is the fight for socialism.

