The Dialectics of Destruction

Patti Kromer
2d

Enjoyed this article, especially the line 'AIPAC's role cannot be understood narrowly as foreign interference but rather as an extension of U.S. imperial strategy.' AIPAC is just another arm of the U.S.'s quest for their Manifest Destiny final destination.

Debra
2dEdited

“Under capitalism, elections will always be dominated by wealth, lobbying, and the coercive power of the state.”

Why is that? I would say if voters took the trouble to inform themselves responsibly (not faux news) and look at the background of candidates instead of who can put more attack ads on tv, and who lies better about all the things they will do for Americans, that the effect of money on elections would be greatly reduced. Who is the candidate accepting bribes (campaign donations) from, and if they’ve served before, what does their voting record show about what they really believe? With a little research, we could reverse the tide of corruption by forces like AIPAC. And if we the voters don’t do those things, then who are we to whine? Who could’ve looked objectively at Trump’s history, the bankruptcies, the convictions, the lying and complete absence of any redeeming virtues, and thought, He’s the man for president! It’s the easy, lazy nonstop drama of faux news like a soap opera every day that’s infected many formerly respectable people into trumpers who cannot think or reason for themselves, who hear the same lies repeated so many times that it runs like a reel in their damaged brains. And when an elected politician like wesley bell shows who he is, what’s the solution? Vote him out, and all who have no line they won’t cross for trump and Israel! Any politician who still utters the Israeli defense of October 7, clearly identifies himself as a stooge.

While I agree capitalism is the source of nearly every ill in society, the problem with our representative government is the voters who are too easily led and lied to, or too lazy to vote at all. Apparently we got the government we deserved. Now we have to rid ourselves of it, which won’t be easy. So far we’ve utterly failed to rise to the moment as democracy falls. But ridding politics of bought influence is probably more doable than ridding the country of capitalism. That’s a whole other topic about the “evils of socialism” that, again, has been programmed into people’s minds without any comprehension of what it is or how it would change people’s lives and society for the better. Unless you like working for peanuts while the CEO makes $96 million/yr. Looking at you, Starbucks. And that’s the norm, not an isolated case. Educate yourself America, then vote accordingly!!!

