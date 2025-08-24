The Dialectics of Destruction

Ohio Barbarian
3d

China's ability to militarily help Venezuela isn't so limited. They have sold them some very good shore-to-surface missiles, and there's not a single ship in the US imperial flotilla other than the submarine that they cannot sink.

Russia has provided Venezuela with a state-of-the-art air defense system, maybe a step below what Russia is using on its own soil right now, but better than anything the Empire has.

Add in the fact that there isn't an aircraft carrier with that task force, and it does not add up to a direct invasion of Venezuela. It's possible there is another coup attempt planned, but Venezuelans seem just as unified as the Cubans have ever been, so I don't see how it could work.

I have the feeling something else is afoot, or maybe they're going to coup some Caribbean island or tiny country like Guyana for some oil-soaked reason.

