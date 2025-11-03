The U.S. has recently signaled it might intervene militarily in Nigeria, officially claiming the mission would be to protect Christians from widespread violence. On paper, it sounds noble. In reality? It’s classic capitalist imperialism.

The Material Stakes

Nigeria isn’t just any country. It is rich in:

Rare earths (essential for tech, defense, and green energy)

Lithium and other critical minerals

Oil and gas reserves

A massive domestic market

This isn’t speculation. Nigeria is actively developing rare-earth processing facilities, including a $400 million plant in Nasarawa State. Yet historically, the country has underdeveloped these resources—leaving them open to foreign corporate exploitation.

The Rhetoric vs. Reality

Rhetoric: “We’re intervening to protect Christians.”

Reality: Create or amplify a crisis → justify intervention → secure access to critical resources for corporations and geopolitical leverage.

The people on the ground? They become collateral in a global game of resource control. Sovereignty, democracy, local development—secondary concerns at best.

Modern Empire in Action

This is how 21st-century empire works:

Threats, sanctions, or military posturing replace old-style colonial conquest

Corporations and capital dictate the play

Humanitarian narratives serve as moral cover

Nigeria is a case study in how resources drive foreign policy under capitalism. The headlines you see are a distraction; the subtext is about minerals, markets, and power.

Key Takeaway: Always read between the lines. The U.S. claim of “humanitarian concern” is the wrapper. Inside, it’s all about control, extraction, and capital accumulation.

Action Step: Watch Nigeria’s rare-earth and mineral projects. Track who wins contracts. Question every “humanitarian” justification for intervention. Awareness is the first line of defense against imperial overreach.

Sources & Further Reading: