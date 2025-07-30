The recent meeting between Cambodian military officials and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in Hawaii represents a critical inflection point in the struggle against imperialist domination in Southeast Asia. On the surface, this engagement—framed as a renewal of bilateral military exercises under the banner of "Angkor Sentinel"—appears as a routine diplomatic maneuver. Yet when analyzed through the lens of historical materialism, it reveals the desperate tactics of a decaying U.S. empire attempting to reassert hegemony over a region increasingly aligned with anti-imperialist forces led by China. This essay interrogates the material conditions underpinning this confrontation, exposing the contradictions of neocolonialism while situating Cambodia’s trajectory within the broader global struggle against capitalist exploitation.

The Dialectics of Sino-Cambodian Anti-Imperialist Cooperation

China’s deepening partnership with Cambodia cannot be understood outside the historical context of U.S. imperialist violence in Indochina. Where Washington dropped over 2.7 million tons of bombs on Cambodia during the Vietnam War—a genocidal campaign that destabilized the region for decades—China has pursued a diametrically opposed strategy of mutual development. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in Cambodia, including the modernization of Ream Naval Base, must be analyzed not through the bourgeois lens of "geopolitical competition," but as acts of proletarian internationalism strengthening the material conditions for sovereignty. Unlike the IMF’s debt traps or USAID’s NGO infiltration, Chinese investments in Cambodian infrastructure have facilitated independent industrialization, resisting the extractive logic of neocolonialism.

This anti-imperialist solidarity has yielded concrete results: U.S.-backed regime change attempts via "color revolution" tactics have been repeatedly thwarted, while Cambodia’s economic growth has remained insulated from Western financial shocks. The comprador bourgeoisie may still dominate sectors of the Cambodian political economy, but the structural alliance with China has created space for progressive forces to consolidate. Herein lies the dialectical tension—the same development that empowers national liberation also intensifies imperialist counteroffensives.

Imperialism’s Reactionary Offensive: "Angkor Sentinel" as Neo-Colonial Weapon

The revival of U.S.-Cambodia military exercises must be recognized for what it is: not an exercise in "regional stability," but a reactionary gambit to undermine anti-imperialist unity. Historical precedent proves that such engagements serve as Trojan horses for imperialist penetration. The Pentagon’s so-called "partnerships" in Latin America and Africa have universally functioned as vectors for CIA infiltration, arms trafficking to reactionary forces, and the subversion of progressive governments. In Cambodia’s case, the timing is particularly revealing—coming just as Chinese-assisted modernization of Ream Naval Base nears completion, threatening U.S. dominance over strategic sea lanes.

The class character of this maneuver is equally significant. By courting Cambodia’s military elite—a stratum increasingly detached from the peasant and worker base—U.S. imperialism seeks to cultivate a comprador faction capable of destabilizing the ruling party’s anti-colonial orientation. This follows the classic Leninist formulation of imperialism bribing sections of the local bourgeoisie to fracture revolutionary potential. The danger is acute: should Hun Manet’s government succumb to these overtures, it could initiate a process of gradual counterrevolution, mirroring the Soviet Union’s collapse under Gorbachev’s capitulation to Western "engagement."

The Path Forward: Mass Line Against Imperialist Intrigue

For Cambodia to resist this imperialist offensive, the revolutionary masses must adopt a two-fold strategy grounded in Maoist praxis. First, the working class and peasantry must demand the immediate cessation of all military collaboration with U.S. forces, exposing how such ties historically precede coups and destabilization. Second, progressive elements within the government must deepen people’s war tactics by arming the masses ideologically—launching political education campaigns that link U.S. militarism to Cambodia’s traumatic history of bombing and genocide.

The broader internationalist front must also mobilize. China’s anti-imperialist bloc should counter U.S. coercion by accelerating technology transfers to Cambodia’s industrial base, ensuring that material development consolidates proletarian power rather than enriching compradors. Meanwhile, global Marxist networks must amplify Cambodia’s resistance through coordinated propaganda, disrupting the imperialist narrative machine that paints U.S. aggression as "benign partnership."

Conclusion: Imperialism in Crisis, Revolution in Ascendance

The Hawaii meeting is a symptom of U.S. imperialism’s systemic crisis—a flailing attempt to maintain hegemony amid irreversible decline. But as Marxists, we recognize that imperialism’s death throes often produce its most violent spasms. Cambodia now stands at a crossroads: either succumb to neo-colonial subjugation through elite betrayal, or embrace its vanguard role in the global anti-imperialist struggle by expelling U.S. influence once and for all. The dialectics of history favor the latter path, but only through relentless class struggle can this potential be realized.

Further Study

