The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
1d

"Eventually, class distinctions dissolve, and full communism emerges: a stateless, classless society."

Not so simple. There are class distinctions; not all are created equal. Some must plan and direct.

Reply
Share
3 replies by William Murphy and others
Georgette's avatar
Georgette
1d

Bernie Sanders and his followers are right! This is the only way to have a just and equitable society but we have to fight inside a well established system at the moment. Nothing short of a revolution like they had in France in 1789 would do right now. People are not angry enough, not poor enough to go down that road…not yet…

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture