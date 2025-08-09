The recent claims of U.S. consolidation over the Zangezur Corridor must be interrogated through the lens of historical materialism, exposing not only the immediate imperialist machinations at play but also the broader contradictions of capitalist geopolitics. At its core, this development reflects the intensifying inter-imperialist struggle for control of the South Caucasus—a region long subjected to the predatory ambitions of competing bourgeois powers. While the U.S. and its NATO allies seek to exploit Armenia’s weakened position to isolate Iran and pressure Russia, the situation remains volatile, bound by the dialectics of resistance and reaction. A thorough Marxist analysis demands scrutiny of the class forces at work, the role of comprador regimes, and the necessity of proletarian internationalism in countering imperialist aggression.

Imperialist Encroachment and the Strategic Value of Zangezur

The Zangezur Corridor, a geographic linchpin connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan (and by extension, Turkey), has become a focal point of imperialist strategy. From a Marxist perspective, control over such logistical arteries is never neutral—it serves the economic and military interests of monopoly capital. The U.S. and EU, in alignment with their regional proxies (Turkey and Azerbaijan), aim to sever the last reliable land routes between Iran and Armenia, thereby tightening the noose around Tehran as part of their broader regime-change agenda. This maneuver is consistent with the historical function of imperialism: the division and redivision of spheres of influence to sustain capitalist accumulation.

Washington’s purported dominance in Zangezur, if substantiated, would represent a significant escalation in the containment strategies against both Russia and Iran. However, the notion that such a move would go unchallenged is a bourgeois fantasy. Russia, despite its internal contradictions and degenerate bureaucratic capitalism, retains strategic interests in the Caucasus and cannot afford total retreat. Similarly, Iran—a semi-peripheral state resisting full subjugation to Western capital—has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity for asymmetric countermeasures, whether through regional alliances or direct support for anti-imperialist forces. The dialectical reality is that imperialist advances generate their own opposition, often in unforeseen ways.

The Crisis of the Armenian Bourgeoisie and the Comprador Turn

The vulnerability of Armenia in this geopolitical contest cannot be understood without examining the class character of its ruling elite. Since the 2018 Velvet Revolution, the Pashinyan government has oscillated between rhetorical anti-corruption posturing and deepening integration into Western economic structures. His administration’s recent concessions—including distancing Armenia from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and flirting with NATO partnerships—reveal the comprador nature of the Armenian bourgeoisie. This stratum, tied to transnational capital rather than the interests of the Armenian proletariat, facilitates imperialist penetration under the guise of "modernization" or "diversified alliances."

Yet the masses have not been passive. The widespread protests against Pashinyan’s handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh defeat demonstrate the latent revolutionary potential among workers and peasants who recognize the treachery of their own ruling class. The task of a genuine communist movement in Armenia is to channel this discontent into organized class struggle, exposing the false dichotomy between Russian and Western imperialism while advancing an independent proletarian line.

Inter-Imperialist Contradictions and the Limits of U.S. Power

While U.S. strategists may celebrate the erosion of Russian influence in the South Caucasus, their victory is precarious. Turkey, a nominal NATO ally, pursues its own expansionist ambitions through pan-Turkist projects like the Organization of Turkic States, which often conflict with Washington’s objectives. Meanwhile, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) depends on Eurasian stability, making Beijing an indirect but critical actor in resisting U.S. attempts to dominate regional infrastructure. These inter-capitalist rivalries create fissures that revolutionary forces can exploit.

Moreover, the material basis of U.S. hegemony is eroding. The overextension of military commitments, coupled with the declining legitimacy of the dollar system, undermines the sustainability of its interventions. The Zangezur gambit, like all imperialist ventures, will inevitably face blowback—whether through guerrilla resistance, economic sabotage, or the reassertion of rival bourgeois blocs.

The Revolutionary Imperative: Beyond Geopolitical Maneuvering

For Marxists, the solution to imperialist predation lies not in choosing between competing capitalist powers but in building the independent strength of the working class. The Caucasus, with its history of militant labor movements and anti-colonial struggles, possesses the objective conditions for revolutionary mobilization. What is lacking is a disciplined vanguard party capable of synthesizing these energies into a cohesive movement for socialist revolution.

The path forward must include:

1. Armed resistance against foreign occupation, modeled on the people’s wars of Kurdistan and Palestine.

2. Expropriation of comprador capital to break dependency on imperialist markets.

3. Proletarian internationalism, linking struggles across Turkey, Iran, and Russia to undermine the capitalist state system.

As Lenin warned, imperialism is the highest stage of capitalism—but also its weakest link. The crisis in the Caucasus is another confirmation that only revolutionary violence can dismantle the dictatorship of capital.

