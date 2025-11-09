The Dialectics of Destruction

Ohio Barbarian
1h

We the People may understand it in time, but our rulers will not. The question is whether we take matters into our own hands before our rulers do something truly disastrous.

Not so long ago, the people of the UK faced such a choice. They chose social democracy and the end of Empire in India over Churchill and losing a catastrophic war of independence.

Churchill had a talent for catastrophe, and the British military rank-and-file who voted in Attlee knew it.

The British were lucky. I don't think we Americans can vote our way out of the reckoning that is coming, or even to delay or mitigate it. The way Trump is going, a military coup before his term is up is not out of the question. In fact, he's making it more likely by the day. The historical parallels are ominous.

