The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesse James Burnitt's avatar
Jesse James Burnitt
3h

I don't want to move at that pace. I don't personally know anyone who does. Adaptability sounds great in theory, and perhaps it will be the norm for future generations, but for those of us here now we'd be better off blowing up all the data centers and putting a chokehold on technology until we can mentally, emotionally, and spiritually catch up.

Reply
Share
1 reply
thalo<3's avatar
thalo<3
7h

Thank you for this insightful piece of writing! I really appreciated it and I agree with you on many points. However, I’d tend to think the best solution to hyper velocity isn’t necessarily to learn how to navigate it and adapt to it, but, rather, to actually slow down. In my opinion, choosing slowness can be a revolutionary act. I know this is pretty abstract and bears the questions of feasibility (how can we slow down and what does it mean concretely ?) but I was wondering if you had any thoughts about it. Have a great day and thanks again for your writing!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture