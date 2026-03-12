The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
2d

Sorry, but signs of any meaningful resistance are awful hard to see. The sheeple are way too content to rise up, and have no clue about what is happening to them. Ignorant people don't rise up until they're standing at the prison door, when it's way too late.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2d

Thank you, yes that's the goal, and wars to collapse world population. BTW, USreal is not your trademark, Ismaele on GeoPolitiQ and Don Hank used that first.

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