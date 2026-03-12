Look around: the US and Israel are pushing the world toward economic meltdown and possible nuclear confrontation — and the “plan” for what comes next is nothing. Absolutely nothing. Collapse is not a side effect. Collapse is the goal.

For decades, Americans have been fed the lie that “winning” a war means helping the people of other countries. Iraq, Libya, Syria — these were never about democracy, liberty, or saving civilians. They were about destroying states that threatened USrael™ dollar hegemony, controlling oil, and removing resistance to imperial domination.

Congressional briefings on the current war with Iran tell you everything you need to know: the lawmakers leave bewildered, unable to answer the most basic questions: Why are we at war? What’s the plan? What comes after? The answer, of course, is simple: they don’t care. Collapse is the plan.

The USrael™ ruling class, a group of ideopaths™—idiot psychopaths—is not interested in rebuilding anything. Their victories are measured in broken governments, shattered infrastructure, and powerless populations. The hell they create abroad mirrors the rot they perpetuate at home: climate disaster, debt slavery, crumbling healthcare, and a society kept in perpetual fear.

But Iran is not Iraq. Iran is a 90-million-strong nation with centuries of culture, cohesion, and alliances outside the petrodollar system. It won’t fold quietly. And the US? Most Americans don’t even know why this war is happening. Polling shows some believe it’s a distraction from Epstein’s files. Meanwhile, the arsonists laugh as they watch the world burn.

The lesson is clear: the empire has no plan beyond collapse, and resisting this deliberate destruction is not just necessary — it is inevitable. The collapse they crave is not just a foreign policy; it is an ideology of decay meant to consolidate power while the rest of the world burns.