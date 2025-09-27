The Dialectics of Destruction

Ohio Barbarian
7h

Alienation means that you feel that something is ALIEN--foreign, strange--to you. Capitalism deliberately alienates family members from one another because families are potential rival economic units.

There's a reason the English destroyed the Scottish clans. There's a reason the nuclear family was invented as opposed to the extended variety, there's a reason women were encouraged to enter the workforce. there's a reason teenagers are told to "find themselves."

The reason is alienation, because alienated people are easier to control.

Bryan Steele
4h

Thank you william, you've done a really nice job. This is a topic that does a good job of demonstrating the dangers of centralized wealth, what happens when there is so much excess capital in the hands of a few to the point where individuals/groups can sit around and devise ways for controlling the majority. I think it also speaks to the larger question, are humans capable of organizing in a way that is fair and honest?

