The Empire Cracks

We’re living through the death rattle of a system that once claimed to be the “end of history.” The U.S.–led order isn’t just faltering—it’s structurally doomed. A new multipolar world is already forming while Washington clings to fading supremacy.

Capitalism in its imperial stage devours itself. Profit rates fall, crises multiply, and the core must loot the periphery to survive. That model hits a wall when the periphery organizes, resists, and builds independent blocs. That’s happening now.

BRICS expansion, South–South trade, regional defense pacts—these aren’t isolated headlines. They’re the embryo of a post-imperial system. The “rules-based order” was always code for U.S. domination. That spell is broken.

Americans struggle to see it because empire insulated them from consequence: cheap imports, endless credit, Hollywood mythology. Material comfort wrapped in exceptionalist propaganda. But comfort is cracking, and myths don’t feed families.

The ruling class responds with chaos—proxy wars, sanctions, culture-war distraction, algorithmic noise. It’s not strategy; it’s desperation. Decline dressed as policy.

History shows the path forward. Marx, Lenin, Mao all taught: crises of empire create openings for revolutionary transformation. When the old center weakens, the oppressed can seize the moment.

Our task is clear: organize across borders, link struggles, build dual power. The U.S. empire will not reform; it must be replaced by systems rooted in cooperation, planning, and people’s democracy.

Final Thought

The world after empire will be born not in think tanks, but in the streets, fields, and factories of the global majority.

Call to Action

Study. Organize. Support movements of liberation everywhere. Refuse the myths of U.S. exceptionalism. The future is multipolar, socialist, and ours to win.

