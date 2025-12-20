For decades, U.S. politics, media, and education have sold a narrative that the country is a democracy. That narrative is not just misleading—it’s the ideological glue keeping millions compliant while their labor, health, and even lives are subordinated to a global capitalist agenda.

The reality is that the United States is a functioning instrument of the transnational capitalist class. This is not an accident. It is by design. From domestic policy to foreign interventions, every major decision prioritizes profit and global dominance over the well-being of ordinary Americans.

Workers as Collateral

The first place this becomes obvious is in the treatment of the American workforce. Real wages have stagnated for decades. Union power has been systematically crushed. Healthcare, housing, and education—things that define the quality of life—have been increasingly privatized, leaving ordinary people to compete for scraps while corporations enjoy record profits.

Take healthcare. Insulin, for example, costs $2 to produce and sells for $1,500 a month in the U.S. The government’s role? Not to guarantee life-saving medicine, but to protect pharmaceutical profits. When caps on insulin prices are removed, the message is clear: your survival is only worth what capital deems profitable.

The same pattern exists in labor markets. Workers are a resource—exploited for maximum output at minimal cost. Labor protections are eroded, unions are demonized, and public safety nets are dismantled. Meanwhile, CEOs collect obscene bonuses, and stock buybacks funnel wealth directly to shareholders. The system works exactly as designed.

War and Empire as Capital Instruments

Foreign policy reveals the global dimension of this logic. U.S. military interventions are rarely about “spreading democracy.” They are about securing resources, markets, and geostrategic advantages for transnational corporations. From the Middle East to Latin America, American lives are expendable when measured against the profits of Exxon, Lockheed Martin, and BlackRock.

Every conflict generates capital. Every regime change opens new markets. Every military base abroad ensures supply lines remain secure for the corporations that actually control policy. Ordinary Americans pay with taxes, lives, and civil liberties, while the transnational elite reap the rewards.

Political Theater and Manufactured Consent

The domestic political scene is equally instructive. Democrat or Republican, left or right, the spectrum is an illusion. Both parties serve the same master: the global capitalist class. Policy differences may exist, but they are designed to manage dissent, maintain consent, and keep the working class focused on symbolic battles rather than material power.

Media plays its role seamlessly. Corporate news networks, social media platforms, and mainstream publications manufacture consent, distract, and sanitize the empire’s brutality. When millions believe they are “informed” citizens making rational choices, they are, in fact, navigating carefully curated narratives designed to protect elite interests.

Education, too, is complicit. Schools and universities present capitalism as natural, inevitable, even morally justified. Alternative systems are ridiculed, erased, or ignored. The ideological work is subtle, pervasive, and devastatingly effective.

The Bailout Economy

Capitalism’s priorities become crystal clear during crises. Look at bank bailouts, corporate subsidies, or agricultural “relief” packages. Trillions flow to institutions deemed “too big to fail.” Ordinary citizens, meanwhile, are left with debt, unemployment, and collapsing infrastructure. Food, healthcare, and housing—things we need to survive—become speculative assets. Capitalism doesn’t create scarcity by accident; it manufactures it to extract profit.

Consider Big Ag. Subsidies for agribusiness don’t ensure Americans can eat—they ensure shareholders profit while farmers go bankrupt and consumers pay higher prices. Food is infrastructure, not an asset class, but the empire treats it as the latter. This is not failure; it’s the system performing exactly as intended.

Resistance and the Path Forward

If you’ve made it this far, the question is obvious: how do we fight a system that exists to disempower us? The answer is uncomfortable: voting is not enough. Tweets and petitions are not enough. Real resistance requires building collective power, organizing labor, and dismantling the institutions that enforce the dictatorship of capital.

Worker solidarity, international alliances, and direct action are the levers available. History shows us that when labor and oppressed peoples act collectively, even the most entrenched capitalist systems bend—sometimes even break. The challenge today is not lack of information; it is the courage to act on what we already know.

We are told the system is too big, too complex, too inevitable. That is the lie. The empire is big, yes, but it is vulnerable. It is built on people: workers, soldiers, bureaucrats, voters. Every act of solidarity, every refusal to comply with capitalist logic, chips away at its foundations.

Conclusion

The U.S. empire is not failing—it is succeeding. It succeeds for the transnational capitalist class by subordinating the lives, health, and labor of its citizens to a global profit agenda. Understanding this is not pessimistic—it is clarifying. Once we see the system as it is, we can stop playing by its rules and start creating alternatives.

Workers must unite, movements must coordinate, and the illusion of democracy must be shattered. The first step is knowledge; the second is action. The empire is strong, but it is not immortal. And when it falls, it will be because its workers—at home and abroad—finally refuse to serve it.

