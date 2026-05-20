The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
5d

Like the Irish Famine, it is the capitalists who starve us.

When will we figure it out?

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Ability-Academy's avatar
Ability-Academy
5d

The Russians did figure already.

They call it Dacha. I write about this. They also banned GMO of all kinds. It will s designated as a criminal offence

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