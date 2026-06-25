The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Notes from the underground's avatar
Notes from the underground
3d

The cultural programming that has convinced the poor to fete the rich in America is a masterclass in prestidigitation. Look no further than America to see where unchecked capitalism will take you.

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Lorna's avatar
Lorna
3d

Why do Americans accept so much death and destruction in their name? We can see the endless rows of homeless people, many of whom are ill or addicted while mass murder is committed by their weapons overseas. Revolution well overdue!

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