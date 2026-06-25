The United States possesses more wealth than any society in human history. It can afford universal healthcare, modern rail systems, affordable housing, renewable energy, rebuilt cities, and first-class public education. It simply chooses not to.

The Richest Society in History Lives Among Ruins

Anyone traveling through China, Vietnam, or even parts of Latin America increasingly encounters modern rail systems, expanding public transit, newly constructed housing, high-speed internet, and ambitious infrastructure projects. Returning to the United States often feels like entering a civilization in slow motion. Airports leak. Bridges collapse. Water systems fail. Entire towns decay while luxury towers rise in financial centers.

The official explanation insists that modernization is unaffordable. Americans are told that universal healthcare is too expensive, public housing is unrealistic, passenger rail is impossible, and modern infrastructure represents dangerous “socialism.” Yet the same political class routinely approves hundreds of billions for wars, financial bailouts, military procurement, and tax reductions for the wealthy.

The central contradiction of contemporary America is not scarcity. It is the political power of capital.

Karl Marx observed that the executive of the modern state functions as a committee for managing the common affairs of the bourgeoisie. The contemporary American state demonstrates this principle with remarkable clarity. Public institutions increasingly serve the interests of finance capital, defense contractors, real estate monopolies, insurance companies, and technology monopolies while neglecting the social needs of the working majority.

Wealth Without Social Development

America does not suffer from a shortage of wealth. It suffers from the dictatorship of capital.

The United States possesses approximately one-third of the world’s billionaire wealth. Total private wealth exceeds $150 trillion. Annual GDP approaches $30 trillion. American corporations collectively hold trillions in cash reserves while financial markets contain unprecedented concentrations of speculative capital. The issue is not the absence of resources but the social relations governing their allocation.

Consider housing.

The United States faces severe housing shortages, rising rents, and expanding homelessness. Millions of families spend over one-third of their income on shelter while institutional investors purchase single-family homes as financial assets. Private equity firms transformed housing into an investment vehicle rather than a human necessity.

Constructing ten million affordable housing units at an average cost of $250,000 per unit would require roughly $2.5 trillion. Spread over twenty years, this amounts to approximately $125 billion annually.

For comparison, the United States spent roughly $8 trillion on the so-called War on Terror. The financial system received trillions in emergency support during the 2008 crisis. During the pandemic, the Federal Reserve expanded its balance sheet by several trillion dollars to stabilize financial markets.

Money appears whenever capital requires rescue.

The Infrastructure of Empire

The same contradiction exists in transportation. The United States once built the Interstate Highway System, one of the largest infrastructure projects in human history. Between 1956 and 1992, the federal government constructed over 46,000 miles of interstate highways.

Today, Americans are told that high-speed rail is impossible.

China has constructed more than 45,000 kilometers of high-speed rail in little more than two decades. Cities separated by hundreds of miles are connected through rapid transportation networks that dramatically reduce travel time and stimulate regional development. The Chinese state mobilized investment toward productive infrastructure because transportation was treated as a social necessity rather than a private profit opportunity.

Meanwhile, the United States continues subsidizing automobile dependence, airline monopolies, and deteriorating infrastructure.

The problem is not technical capacity. The productive capacity remains. What has changed is the relationship between the state and capital.

Financialization increasingly dominates investment decisions. Corporations devote hundreds of billions annually to stock buybacks rather than productive investment. Private equity extracts value from hospitals, nursing homes, newspapers, and housing. Infrastructure projects become opportunities for privatization instead of public service.

Permanent War and Permanent Austerity

Even climate change illustrates this contradiction.

The United States could rapidly modernize its electrical grid, expand renewable generation, improve energy efficiency, and construct resilient infrastructure. Estimates for a comprehensive energy transition range from several trillion dollars over multiple decades.

Yet the country spends nearly one trillion dollars annually on military expenditures.

The military budget exceeds the combined spending of numerous major powers. Hundreds of overseas bases remain operational. Weapons systems costing hundreds of billions experience repeated cost overruns. Endless military commitments consume enormous quantities of labor, materials, and scientific talent.

President Eisenhower warned of the military-industrial complex in 1961. Today that complex has expanded into an integrated structure involving defense contractors, financial institutions, intelligence agencies, lobbying organizations, think tanks, and political elites.

The result is permanent war abroad and permanent austerity at home.

This process resembles what Vladimir Lenin described in Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism. Monopoly capital increasingly dominates economic life while finance capital merges with state power. Export of capital, competition for markets, and geopolitical struggle become essential features of accumulation.

Social Decay and Class Power

Public education provides another revealing example. The American Society of Civil Engineers repeatedly identifies hundreds of billions in deferred maintenance needs for schools. Many buildings suffer from aging infrastructure, inadequate ventilation, outdated technology, and deteriorating facilities.

Yet major financial institutions receive immediate intervention whenever instability threatens markets.

The 2008 financial crisis demonstrated this principle with extraordinary clarity. Millions lost homes and employment while the largest financial institutions received emergency support. The system socialized losses while privatizing gains.

Capitalism increasingly resembles organized extraction.

The productive worker creates value. Financial institutions, landlords, monopolies, and speculative investors increasingly capture that value without contributing proportionally to production.

The United States therefore experiences a peculiar form of underdevelopment inside an advanced economy. Entire regions experience deindustrialization. Rural hospitals close. Water systems deteriorate. Rail systems vanish. Small towns decline. Infrastructure ages.

Simultaneously, wealth concentrates at unprecedented levels.

This is not economic failure. It is class success.

The ruling class has successfully reorganized the economy around asset appreciation, financial speculation, rent extraction, and military expenditure.

Why Modernization Threatens Capital

Modernization threatens existing arrangements because modernization implies public investment, planning, social ownership, and democratic allocation of resources.

It raises uncomfortable questions.

Why should housing generate profits?

Why should healthcare enrich insurance companies?

Why should transportation depend entirely on automobiles?

Why should energy systems maximize shareholder returns rather than social needs?

Why should speculative finance receive priority over human development?

The answers increasingly expose the limitations of capitalist social relations.

A genuine modernization program would likely require between $10 trillion and $20 trillion over two decades. Such investments could rebuild infrastructure, construct housing, modernize the electrical grid, expand public transportation, eliminate lead pipes, strengthen public health systems, and revitalize industry.

Spread across twenty years, these investments represent only a small percentage of annual national output.

The Obstacle Is Political Power

The obstacle is not economics. The obstacle is political power.

Mao Zedong argued that political power grows out of the barrel of a gun, but political power also emerges through institutions, ownership structures, financial systems, media organizations, and ideological control. The ruling class maintains dominance not simply through force but through shaping what populations believe to be possible.

Americans have been taught to think like accountants rather than citizens. They ask how society can afford schools while accepting unlimited military expenditures. They question housing programs while tolerating financial bailouts. They fear deficits for social spending while ignoring trillions devoted to war.

This ideological inversion protects existing power relations.

The wealth exists.

The labor exists.

The technology exists.

The industrial capacity exists.

Only the political arrangements prevent their deployment.

Empire or Civilization

The twenty-first century will not be determined by whether humanity possesses sufficient resources. It will be determined by who controls those resources and for whose benefit they are employed.

Modernization is technically possible.

Under capitalism, it remains politically constrained.

Under socialism, it becomes a question of planning.

The future therefore depends not upon economic scarcity but upon class struggle itself.

The future depends not upon economic scarcity but upon who controls society’s resources and for whose benefit they are used.

The United States can afford to rebuild itself many times over. Capital simply prefers empire to civilization.

Sources and Further Reading

American Society of Civil Engineers. 2025 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure. Reston, VA: ASCE, 2025.

Baran, Paul A., and Paul M. Sweezy. Monopoly Capital. New York: Monthly Review Press, 1966.

Harvey, David. The Limits to Capital. London: Verso, 2006.

Lenin, Vladimir I. Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism. Moscow: Progress Publishers, 1939.

Mao Zedong. Selected Works of Mao Tse-tung. Beijing: Foreign Languages Press, 1965.

Marx, Karl. Capital: Volume I. London: Penguin Classics, 1990.

Mazzucato, Mariana. The Entrepreneurial State. London: Anthem Press, 2018.

Roberts, Michael. The Long Depression. Chicago: Haymarket Books, 2016.

Stiglitz, Joseph E., and Linda J. Bilmes. The Three Trillion Dollar War. New York: W.W. Norton, 2008.

Wolff, Richard D. Understanding Marxism. New York: Democracy at Work, 2018.