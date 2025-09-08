The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Jeffrey S. Kaye
9h

Thanks for writing about this attack on the labor movement, and U.S. workers more generally. The courts are not the friends of workers, and sure enough, they are in large part rubber-stamping Trump's assault on labor.

One thing I believe you missed, however, and which I pointed out in my article on the subject last April, was how this is also part of a racist assault by the Trump Administration aimed at black workers, and African-Americans overall. See https://kayej.substack.com/p/trumps-new-executive-orders-attack

"Trump’s attempt to roll back even the incremental progress of the labor movement, the civil rights movement, and the women’s and gay and trans rights movements will hopefully be defeated, but not if people sit on their asses and do nothing, waiting for the next guy.

"At the same time, it is a mistake to rely, as mainstream union associations and other rights’ groups do, on Democratic politicians and the courts to protect and defend groups under attack. The Democrats in particular, have proven themselves impotent to maintain even a modicum of protection to oppressed groups, while morally they have caved in to support Zionism’s genocidal policies in Palestine.

"The true power of the working class and major groups under attack — blacks, women, people of Latino and Asian background, Palestinians, etc. — is revealed when these groups are united. Together, they can defeat the forces of reaction. How this will unfold is anyone’s guess. But Trump and his allies have definitely thrown down the gauntlet."

