Over 1.3 million federal workers just had their rights stripped. This isn’t politics—it’s class war. Are you going to stand by or stand with labor?

Introduction

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the labor movement, the Trump administration has executed what many are calling the most significant act of union-busting in U.S. history. On March 27, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14251, effectively stripping collective bargaining rights from over 1 million federal workers. This action, targeting agencies with national security missions, has been described by labor historian Joseph McCartin as "by far the largest single action of union-busting in American history" (Government Executive).

The Executive Order: A Breakdown

The executive order invokes the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, citing national security concerns as justification for excluding certain federal agencies from the Federal Labor-Management Relations Program. Agencies affected include the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Homeland Security, among others (Economic Policy Institute).

This move has removed collective bargaining rights for approximately 81.8% of federal employees, a staggering figure that underscores the administration's aggressive stance against organized labor.

Legal Challenges and Judicial Pushback

In response to the executive order, several unions have filed lawsuits challenging its legality. In April 2025, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the enforcement of the order. However, in August 2025, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the injunction, allowing the administration to proceed with its plan (Wikipedia).

Despite these legal setbacks, the administration has continued its efforts to dismantle union protections, including the termination of collective bargaining agreements at agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and NASA (AFGE).

The Broader Implications

This unprecedented attack on federal labor rights is not an isolated incident but part of a broader strategy to weaken organized labor across the nation. The administration's actions align with its broader agenda to reduce the influence of unions and suppress worker dissent.

The implications of this assault extend beyond the federal workforce. By targeting one of the largest organized labor forces in the country, the administration sends a clear message to all workers: collective bargaining rights are expendable in the name of national security.

The Labor Movement Responds

In the face of these attacks, the labor movement has mobilized in defense of workers' rights. On Labor Day 2025, widespread protests erupted across multiple U.S. cities, denouncing the administration's policies and calling for increased labor protections and wage growth (AP News).

Additionally, over 600 employees at Yosemite and Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks in California voted overwhelmingly to unionize with the National Federation of Federal Employees, signaling a resurgence of union activity even amid hostile conditions (The Guardian).

Conclusion

The Trump administration's actions represent a direct assault on the rights of federal workers and a broader effort to dismantle organized labor in the United States. This unprecedented move serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing class struggle and the need for solidarity among workers to defend their rights and secure a more equitable future.

As we confront this challenge, it is imperative that we stand united in our commitment to workers' rights and continue to push back against efforts to undermine our collective power. The fight for labor rights is far from over, and it is a battle that we must continue to wage with determination and solidarity.

The Trump administration just escalated the attack on organized labor to historic levels. Federal workers aren’t just losing rights—they’re facing a full-blown assault on the working class. How far will we let this go? Retweet if you stand with labor.

Share

Further Reading

Related News Articles