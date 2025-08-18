The Dialectics of Destruction

John Rachel
4d

A constant in history is the presence and domination of a predatory class. That class in our Western culture embraces capitalism with religious fervor because it is such an effective mechanism for exploiting the rest of us. How do we eliminate the predations of capitalism without eliminating -- or rehabilitating, though that seems unlikely -- the predators? Revolutions are not innocent affairs. They typically require a decapitation strike on the ruling class. Is that where we're heading?

Joseph Cullen
Aug 18

Nice précis William!

