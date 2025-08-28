The United States is not collapsing in a single dramatic moment. It is eroding, cracking, and unraveling in plain view. Every news cycle offers another episode in the long-running spectacle: an empire desperately trying to keep its grip on global hegemony, failing more miserably with each attempt. From a Marxist lens, this decline is neither sudden nor mysterious. It is the predictable consequence of capitalism’s contradictions playing out on the stage of U.S. imperialism.

Crisis as a Permanent Condition

Capitalism thrives on crisis—because it creates the conditions for capital to restructure itself, discipline labor, and open new avenues of exploitation. But crisis also reveals the system’s inherent fragility. In the United States, crisis is no longer episodic; it is permanent. The 2008 financial meltdown, the COVID-19 pandemic, and today’s inflationary spiral all underscore how deeply unstable the system is.

The U.S. state has responded to each crisis not by resolving underlying contradictions, but by pushing the costs downward. Workers bear the burden in the form of stagnant wages, mounting debt, unaffordable housing, and shredded social safety nets. Abroad, U.S. imperialism externalizes its crises through endless wars, sanctions, and geopolitical brinksmanship—efforts to maintain global dominance while domestic foundations rot.

Imperial Overstretch

Historian Paul Kennedy coined the term imperial overstretch to describe empires that extend military and economic commitments beyond their ability to sustain them. The U.S. is the textbook case today. It maintains more than 750 military bases across 80 countries, while its own infrastructure—bridges, water systems, schools—literally crumbles.

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan revealed the hollowness of U.S. power. Trillions of dollars were poured into occupations that achieved none of their stated goals. Instead, they deepened instability and delegitimized U.S. authority. Meanwhile, China and other rising powers built trade networks, infrastructure, and technology sectors that increasingly challenge U.S. supremacy.

From a Marxist perspective, this overstretch is not just hubris—it is necessity. Capitalist empires cannot remain still; they must expand or die. Yet expansion today yields diminishing returns. Each intervention creates more enemies than allies, more instability than control. The flailing is not a mistake; it is baked into the system.

The Spectacle of Domestic Dysfunction

At home, the ruling class attempts to project unity and competence, but the mask slips constantly. Government shutdowns, chaotic elections, and open violence at the Capitol are signs of a political order in disarray. Both major parties cling to neoliberal orthodoxy—privatization, austerity, financialization—even as its social legitimacy collapses.

The working class, meanwhile, is rediscovering its power. The recent wave of strikes—by auto workers, teachers, nurses, and logistics employees—signals a break in the long decades of labor retreat. Here lies the central contradiction: capital demands discipline and docility from workers at the exact moment workers are finding their collective voice again.

Marxist analysis shows that political dysfunction in the core is not separate from imperial decline abroad; they are two sides of the same process. The resources squandered overseas could have been invested in rebuilding the social contract at home. Instead, the empire insists on global domination at all costs, leaving ordinary Americans to watch the slow-motion wreckage unfold.

Ideological Exhaustion

Empires do not run on force alone. They rely on ideology to secure consent: the belief in American exceptionalism, the promise of upward mobility, the myth of democracy as the world’s beacon. Today, these narratives ring hollow.

Young people carry record debt, face precarious employment, and watch the climate crisis accelerate unchecked. For many, the “American Dream” is not a dream but a cruel joke. Poll after poll shows declining faith in institutions, capitalism, and even the legitimacy of U.S. global leadership.

Antonio Gramsci wrote that in moments of crisis, “the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.” The conspiracy theories, authoritarian surges, and culture wars dominating U.S. politics are exactly these “morbid symptoms”—desperate attempts to fill the void left by a dying ideology.

The Global South Pushback

Another key dimension is the shifting balance of global power. Nations of the Global South, long subjected to U.S.-backed coups, sanctions, and neoliberal restructuring, are asserting greater independence. BRICS expansion, alternative financial institutions, and South-South cooperation are not yet replacements for U.S. hegemony—but they mark a significant erosion of unipolar dominance.

For Marxists, this is not merely geopolitics. It reflects the declining ability of U.S. capital to monopolize surplus value extracted globally. The empire once ensured that raw materials, cheap labor, and favorable markets flowed inexorably toward its corporations and banks. Today, multipolarity interrupts that flow. Sanctions fail to isolate; coups no longer guarantee compliance. Even allies hedge their bets, wary of tying their futures to a sinking ship.

Collapse Is a Process, Not an Event

Some imagine imperial collapse as a sudden dramatic implosion. In reality, it looks more like what we are witnessing: drawn-out dysfunction, humiliation on the world stage, endless wars without victory, and a hollowing out of legitimacy. Rome did not fall in a single day, nor did the Soviet Union; decline was a long process of contradictions sharpening until the system could no longer reproduce itself.

Marxism insists that the downfall of an empire is not the end of history but the opening of possibility. The U.S. ruling class will try to manage decline through authoritarian measures at home and reckless gambits abroad. The question is whether working people—here and globally—can seize the cracks in the system to build alternatives.

Toward Revolutionary Clarity

Watching the U.S. flail should not be an exercise in schadenfreude. Millions within its borders suffer daily under the weight of poverty, racism, debt, and militarized policing. The victims of its foreign policy—Palestinians, Iraqis, Afghans, Haitians, and countless others—continue to pay the heaviest price.

The task for Marxists is not to celebrate decline but to clarify it. To name the contradictions, trace their roots in the logic of capital, and highlight the possibilities for rupture. A failing empire does not automatically give rise to liberation; without organized struggle, it can just as easily lead to fascism or barbarism.

As Rosa Luxemburg warned, humanity faces the choice between socialism or barbarism. The U.S. empire’s desperation makes this choice ever more urgent. For those watching, the flailing is a sign not of inevitability but of opportunity: the chance to build a different world as the old one falls apart.

Decline alone does not liberate. Empire’s death throes can just as easily birth fascism as freedom. The responsibility falls on us—workers, organizers, internationalists—to turn cracks in the system into openings for justice. That means studying the structures of power, building movements that cross borders, and refusing to mistake the empire’s weakness for our own.

The U.S. flailing is not the end of history. It’s the invitation to write a new one.

