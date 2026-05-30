The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Boomer Antifascist's avatar
Boomer Antifascist
3d

THANK YOU for articulating the rest of the revolution story! When I see street-corner sign-holders chanting "Save Democracy, " what I hear them saying is "Save my 401-K." Returning to the status quo is not revolution!

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1 reply by William Murphy
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Nakayama
3d

It is less about communism versus socialism versus capitalism versus X-ism, but rather more about a general formulation and realistic policies to handle community properties and wealth distribution. I think most of the "capitalist" countries have given preferential treatment to capital and short-changed all other factors contributing to a smooth society.

If we don't like political power to be inherited by birth, why should we accept financial power inherited by brith?

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