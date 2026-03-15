The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
2h

"Elections occur. Parties compete. The commanding heights of economic power remain untouched."

It's time to "touch" that economic power (the capitalists). Obviously, the parties aren't competing or doing anything for the workers, so that system needs to be torn down. And this time the people will have the power.

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
2h

Interesting that jews were not permitted in certain segments of feudal society, and so exploited what was available. Right time. Right place. Saw an opportunity, and here we are. Explains how the stereotype of "jew" as money-changer became commonplace. And makes me hopeful that now is the time for the capitalist paradigm to implode along with "the jew" as money changer of the world. It would change - EVERYTHING. Evolution and revolution is painful, hard, and necessary.

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