The ascent of the United States as the dominant global power in the 20th century was neither inevitable nor the product of democratic virtue, as liberal historiography claims. Rather, it was the outcome of a violent convergence of settler-colonial expansion, financialized imperialism, and the temporary suppression of capitalism’s inherent contradictions through superexploitation. Yet, in a dialectical twist, the very mechanisms that secured its hegemony—militarism, financial parasitism, and ideological domination—have become the instruments of its accelerating decline. This essay examines the material foundations of America’s rise, the structural crises undermining its empire, and the revolutionary potential emerging from its disintegration.

Primitive Accumulation and the Foundations of Empire

The consolidation of U.S. capitalism required what Marx termed "primitive accumulation"—the dispossession of Indigenous nations, the enslavement of African labor, and the annexation of half of Mexico. These acts of genocidal expropriation provided the land, resources, and surplus value necessary for industrial takeoff. By the late 19th century, monopoly capital emerged, exemplified by Rockefeller’s Standard Oil and Carnegie’s steel trusts, which fused industrial might with state power. The Spanish-American War (1898) marked the transition to overt imperialism, as the U.S. seized Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines, integrating them into a nascent dollar zone.

World War I and II proved catalytic. While European powers exhausted themselves in inter-imperialist conflict, U.S. capital absorbed their assets and markets. The Bretton Woods system (1944) institutionalized dollar supremacy, tying global trade to Wall Street. Postwar Keynesianism temporarily stabilized class conflict through labor concessions, but this "Golden Age" relied on the superexploitation of the Global South—from CIA-backed coups in Iran (1953) and Chile (1973) to the Vietnam War’s neocolonial slaughter.

Neoliberalism and the Unraveling of the Labor Aristocracy

The 1970s profit squeeze exposed the limits of U.S. industrial capitalism. Faced with stagflation and working-class militancy, the bourgeoisie launched a neoliberal counterrevolution. Reaganomics dismantled labor protections, accelerated financialization, and offshored production to sweatshops in China and Mexico. The "service economy" myth concealed deindustrialization’s ravages, as the Rust Belt decayed and wages stagnated. Finance capital, now hegemonic, turned to speculative bubbles—dot-com, housing, student debt—to mask overproduction crises.

This financialization had geopolitical consequences. The 1990s "unipolar moment" saw reckless NATO expansion and the "Washington Consensus" imposed via IMF structural adjustment. Yet these victories were pyrrhic. The 2008 financial crash revealed the system’s fragility, while forever wars in Iraq and Afghanistan drained $8 trillion with nothing but blowback. The pandemic laid bare the state’s inability to sustain even basic social reproduction, as billionaires’ wealth soared amid mass death.

Imperial Overstretch and the Multipolar Counteroffensive

The unipolar illusion has shattered. China’s rise, leveraging state planning to surpass U.S. manufacturing output, demonstrates socialism’s viability—and capitalism’s inefficiency. BRICS dedollarization initiatives threaten the petrodollar’s lifeline. Russia’s survival despite NATO sanctions exposes the limits of financial warfare. Even within the core, the "labor aristocracy" is dissolving: 63% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, while Millennials face worse prospects than their parents.

The ideological superstructure is crumbling. Gen Z, radicalized by austerity and climate collapse, rejects Cold War anti-communism. Palestine’s resistance has unmasked "liberal democracy" as a cover for genocide. The 2024 election spectacle, whether Trump or Biden prevails, offers only fascist revanchism or senile managerialism—neither can halt the descent.

Final Thought: Crisis as Revolutionary Opportunity

History shows empires collapse fastest when their victims stop believing in them. The U.S. still commands terrifying repressive power, but its legitimacy is evaporating. The task for Marxists is to transform this crisis into consciousness—to build dual power structures that can survive the coming convulsions. As in 1917 or 1949, the weakest link in imperialism’s chain may yet snap.

