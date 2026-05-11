The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Bryan Steele's avatar
Bryan Steele
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Thank you so much, I now see how the globalization of capital movement is just another form of centralization, but this time with all the bells and whistles. This is the purest form of centralization. Look how efficient a system can be without any constraint!

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1 reply by William Murphy
Bryan Steele's avatar
Bryan Steele
3d

You're calling for a structural view of the world, but doesn't that first require cultural evolution? Having a structural understanding requires the development of a skill set and a desire to make an effort whereas a superficial understanding requires no effort. Isn't this the story of Plato who was teaching a form of structuralism, reality based on the constraints of the physical world? Academia has literally supplanted structuralism (post-structuralism) with postmodernism, my point being there is a concerted effort to prevent the kind of structural awareness you understand as necessary for a balanced healthy system. Where does the cultural evolution come from, especially when it's under attack from within academia? I was literally blocked yesterday by a substacker because I had the temeriy to suggest we don't need metaphysics and that the Golden Rule handles morality on its own quite nicely. I was told I was uneducated and then I was blocked. People don't like their delusions to be disrupted and yet the disruption of delusion is exactly what you're calling for. You must have thoughts on this, please share them.

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