When we talk about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, most coverage reduces it to a debate over morality, politics, or terrorism. What gets lost in the chatter is the raw asymmetry at the heart of it: one side operates a sprawling settler-colonial state with the full machinery of empire, while the other struggles to survive under its shadow.

Today, roughly 10,000 Palestinians are locked in Israeli prisons. Among them, 3,600 are held without charge or trial under the policy of administrative detention. These are not criminals in the conventional sense—they are a colonized population resisting occupation, and for that, they are treated as enemies of the state.

To put this in context: since 1967, Israel has detained between 750,000 and 1 million Palestinians, which represents about 20% of the Palestinian population. Imagine a society where one in five people can be imprisoned just for existing under occupation. That is the reality.

Contrast this with the number of Israeli settlers held by Palestinian authorities. After the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, 251 settlers were captured. As of today, only 48 remain in captivity, and only about 20 are believed to be alive. The scale of incarceration is not merely unequal—it is staggering.

This is the asymmetry of empire in action. The settler-colonial state wields prisons, checkpoints, military courts, and administrative detention as tools of control. Resistance is criminalized and punished with overwhelming force. Meanwhile, when a colonized people capture a handful of occupiers, the global media erupts in outrage, framing it as terrorism or hostage-taking, while systemic, daily incarceration is normalized.

This isn’t a matter of moral equivalence. It’s an illustration of power. One side enforces empire through institutions; the other resists with whatever means it can muster. The lesson is clear: empire is a prison itself, and the cages we see are just one manifestation. Structural violence, occupation, and asymmetrical power define the rules before any individual action occurs.

Understanding who holds power—and who holds prisoners—is the first step to seeing the system for what it is. Liberation struggles are criminalized under empire. If we want justice, solidarity with those imprisoned is not optional; it is essential.

