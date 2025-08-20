The stark and brutal juxtaposition of mass immiseration and mass incarceration presents itself not as a paradox within the capitalist mode of production, but as a fundamental and dialectically linked feature of its late, or neoliberal, stage. To observe the grotesque spectacle of human beings left to starve amidst obscene wealth, while simultaneously the state expends vast fiscal resources to cage millions, primarily for crimes rooted in poverty and social abandonment, is to witness the logical outcome of a system in deepening contradiction. A Marxist analysis, foregrounding the primacy of class relations, the dynamics of capital accumulation, and the function of the state apparatus, provides the most robust framework for piercing the ideological mystifications that present this arrangement as either natural or necessary. This essay will argue that the carceral system functions as a key repressive apparatus for managing the “surplus population” generated by capitalism’s inherent contradictions, a process that is inextricably linked to the systemic neglect of the homeless, the starving, and the disabled. This management strategy serves to discipline the working class, reinforce racialized hierarchies crucial to capital’s historical development, and mystify the systemic nature of social crisis by recasting it as a problem of individual criminality and moral failing.

The theoretical cornerstone for understanding this dynamic lies in Marx’s concept of the “relative surplus population,” or what he also termed the “industrial reserve army.” For capital, the existence of a pool of unemployed and underemployed laborers is not an aberration but a necessity. It acts as a downward pressure on wages, a ready source of labor for periods of expansion, and a blunt instrument to discipline employed workers, who must constantly fear replacement. Under the neoliberal restructuring that began in the late 20th century, this surplus population has swollen dramatically through processes of deindustrialization, financialization, the gutting of social welfare, and the attack on organized labor. The result is a large stratum of people rendered superfluous to the immediate needs of capital accumulation, a population with no secure place in the formal economy and thus no means of subsistence beyond the fraying remnants of the social safety net. The question for the capitalist state, then, becomes one of management: how to contain the social unrest and potential political instability that such a mass of impoverished and desperate people inevitably produces.

It is within this historical and economic context that the explosive growth of the carceral state must be situated. The turn towards hyper-incarceration, particularly in the United States, is a direct political response to the crises of the 1960s and 1970s, including the gains of the Civil Rights movement, anti-war protests, and urban rebellions. As thinkers like Ruth Wilson Gilmore and Angela Davis have meticulously documented, the state, acting in the interests of capital, abandoned any pretense of a Keynesian social contract and instead adopted a strategy of criminalization to manage the surplus populations created by economic shifts. The so-called “War on Drugs” was not a public health initiative but a political project—a deliberate and targeted effort to reconfigure state power. By defining social problems—poverty, addiction, unemployment—as issues of crime and moral pathology, the state could justify a massive investment in policing, courts, and prisons. This ideological move is profoundly powerful: it individualizes and depoliticizes systemic failure. Unemployment is no longer a result of capital flight; it is a sign of personal laziness. Addiction is no longer a symptom of social despair or a healthcare need; it is a criminal choice. Homelessness is not a consequence of speculative real estate markets and a lack of affordable housing; it is the result of poor individual decision-making.

The carceral apparatus thus functions as a geographical and social fix for the problem of surplus humanity. Prisons and jails become dumping grounds, physically removing the most visible and disruptive elements of the surplus population from the streets of capital-rich urban centers and depositing them in often rural, economically depressed areas. This process serves a dual purpose. First, it renders social misery invisible to the professional-managerial classes, maintaining the aesthetic veneer of order and prosperity necessary for continued capital investment and consumption. Second, it creates a perverse economic dependency in the prison-host communities, where jobs as guards and service providers become tied to the continued inflow of human captives, thus generating a petit-bourgeois and working-class constituency with a material interest in the perpetuation of the very system that exploits them. The annual $91.1 billion cost of housing prisoners in the United States, so often cited as a shocking inefficiency, is in fact a feature, not a bug. It represents a massive transfer of public wealth into a carceral Keynesianism—a state-directed flow of capital into construction corporations, private prison companies, security firms, food service conglomerates, and healthcare providers, all of which profit directly from the business of caging human beings.

This analysis is incomplete without a rigorous engagement with the role of racial capitalism, a concept articulated by Cedric J. Robinson. The management of the surplus population has always been, in the American context, a profoundly racialized project. The criminal legal system did not simply begin to disproportionately target Black and Brown communities by accident; it is the modern re-articulation of a long historical sequence of racial control regimes, from slavery to Black Codes to Jim Crow. The surplus population is not an abstract class category but is actively produced along racial lines. Systemic housing discrimination (redlining), disparities in education funding, employment discrimination, and the targeted policing of certain communities all work in concert to ensure that a disproportionate share of the Black and Latino working class is funneled into the ranks of the relative surplus population. The carceral state then acts upon this racially demarcated population with devastating efficiency. As Michelle Alexander argues, the system of mass incarceration functions as a “The New Jim Crow,” a tightly networked system of laws, policies, and customs that operates to lock a racial caste into a permanent state of second-class citizenship, disenfranchised, discriminated against in employment and housing, and thus perpetually vulnerable. This racialized control serves capital by fracturing the working class, preventing the solidarities necessary for broad-based political challenge, and providing an ideological scapegoat—the “criminalblackman”—onto which the anxieties and frustrations of the white working class can be directed, away from the capitalist class that is the true source of their immiseration.

The simultaneous and spectacular neglect of the homeless, the starving, and the disabled is the flip side of this carceral coin. It is a strategy of deliberate abandonment. If the prison is the active, repressive arm of surplus population management, then the crumbling public sphere and eviscerated welfare state represent its passive, neglectful counterpart. The defunding of public mental health facilities, the stagnation and punitive restructuring of disability benefits, the chronic underfunding of shelters and social services, and the political resistance to universal healthcare and housing-first models are all political choices. They reflect a ruling-class logic that deems certain lives unworthy of investment, except when that investment takes the form of control and containment. The disabled body that cannot produce surplus value, the homeless person who is not a viable consumer, the addict who is not a disciplined worker—these figures are excluded from the circuits of capitalist valorization and are therefore treated as waste products. The state’s refusal to provide robust care is a form of social triage, allowing the market to dictate life outcomes. The message is clear: those who cannot compete in the market deserve their fate. This ideological construct of “deservedness” is crucial for legitimizing both neglect and incarceration, creating a moral hierarchy that justifies the violence of the state.

Therefore, the homeless individual arrested for sleeping on a park bench and the prisoner serving a decade for a low-level drug offense are not distinct social problems. They are two outputs of the same systemic process. Both are members of the surplus population being processed by the state’s management systems: one through the violence of abandonment, the other through the violence of captivity. The state, acting as the “executive committee of the bourgeoisie,” makes a calculated decision on which tool to deploy based on perceived threat, social visibility, and political expediency. The “cancerous and evil way of thinking” is the logic of capital itself, which reduces human life to a metric of utility and profitability. To see human beings as problems to be managed, contained, or discarded is the ultimate expression of capitalist alienation, where social relations are reified into administrative categories.

The path forward lies not in liberal reforms that seek to make the carceral system more “humane” or efficient, as such reforms ultimately serve to strengthen the system’s legitimacy. Instead, the only coherent response is a radical, socialist project that strikes at the root of the problem: the capitalist mode of production itself. This demands the abolition of the prison-industrial complex not as an end goal, but as a necessary part of a broader political struggle to build a society organized around human need rather than private profit. It requires the decommodification of the basic necessities of life—housing, healthcare, food, education—so that no individual is rendered surplus. It means fighting for a world where the vast resources currently expended on cages and control are instead redirected toward collective care, social provision, and genuine community safety. This is a revolutionary project that seeks to dismantle not only the physical infrastructure of prisons but also the carceral logic that infects our imaginations, a logic that tells us that caging and starving people is a solution rather than the most profound symptom of a sick society.

