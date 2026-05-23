The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
2d

The Omniwar is much bigger than the "covid" battle and the whole thing has to be addressed.

The "Great Reset" was unleashed when they couldn't control the Yellow Vests.

The "Covid" mandates and lockdowns ended when the Canadian Truckers protested.

They are just one or two grass roots protests away from facing tribunals.

They know that. Its what the wars are for, to distract and buy time.

They are buying time while they tokenize the world. Enclosing the commons and implementing a world social credit system, all at the same time.

The Tokenization Chokepoint

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-tokenization-chokepoint

Digital ID: Trump Quietly Signs Executive Orders To 'Strengthen Customer Identification Requirements' For Banks, To Allow The Federal Reserve To Create Tokenized "Master Account"

“It is the policy of my Administration to restore integrity to America’s financial system, safeguard financial institutions against structural risks, and deter fraud and abuse.”

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/digital-id-trump-quietly-signs-executive

By the way, I dont buy into the end times narrative of thewinepress, and it goes without saying to always use your own filters on every channel.

Trump was brought in by the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front on the wings of his fake assasination attempt, to do exactly what he's now doing.

I take heart in the fact that it can't possibly work for them. AI just isn't up to it and a backlash is brewing.

Its just a question of how much damage they can do. Like maybe destroying most of humanity.

Could generative AI turn out to be the tech industry’s Vietnam? And could public backlash lead AI to a better place?

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/could-generative-ai-could-turn-out

Can you say "EnSchmidtification"?

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BBB's avatar
BBB
2d

Eloquent. Thank you very much for that wonderful treatise.

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