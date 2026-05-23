Every ruling class in history has insisted that its system was permanent, lawful, and inevitable. Every empire claimed civilization. Every monarchy claimed divine right. Every colonial regime claimed order. Every capitalist state claims democracy while wealth and power remain concentrated in the hands of a tiny ownership class. Yet history moves anyway. Systems collapse anyway. The masses intervene anyway.

The greatest lie ever told by ruling classes is not simply that their rule is good. It is that their rule is necessary.

The people of a nation do not need permission from oligarchs, billionaires, foreign powers, corporations, banks, or imperial institutions to change their political and economic system. Human beings created these systems. Human beings can dismantle them.

The Myth of Eternal Systems

One of the defining features of every dominant political order is the illusion of permanence. Feudalism presented itself as the natural hierarchy of civilization. European colonialism presented itself as a civilizing mission. The slave economies of the Atlantic world presented themselves as economic necessities. Modern capitalism presents itself as the final stage of human development.

This ideological conditioning is essential to class rule. The population must be convinced that there is no alternative. Capitalism depends not only upon exploitation, but upon psychological submission to inevitability. The worker must believe that exploitation is unfortunate but unavoidable. The colonized must believe that domination is unfortunate but unavoidable. The indebted must believe that financial servitude is unfortunate but unavoidable.

This is why ruling institutions constantly reproduce the same propaganda themes through media, academia, entertainment, and state narratives. The masses are taught to fear instability more than oppression itself. They are taught to associate systemic change with chaos while accepting exploitation as normal social order.

Yet history repeatedly demonstrates the opposite. Systems that appear invincible often collapse with astonishing speed once legitimacy erodes and organized resistance develops. The Soviet Union collapsed. European colonial empires collapsed. Monarchies collapsed. Apartheid collapsed. Fascist regimes collapsed. Financial systems collapse with predictable regularity despite endless promises of stability from economists serving capital.

The lesson is unavoidable. No political or economic system is eternal.

The State and Class Power

Liberal ideology portrays the state as a neutral institution existing above society, balancing competing interests for the common good. Marxist analysis rejects this mythology entirely. The state is not neutral. The state emerges from material class relations and functions primarily to preserve the dominance of the ruling class.

Under capitalism, political institutions exist within an economic dictatorship organized around private ownership of productive forces. Elections may occur. Parties may alternate. Politicians may change. Yet the underlying economic structure remains intact. Finance capital, multinational corporations, military contractors, real estate monopolies, energy conglomerates, and billionaires continue to dominate the actual machinery of power.

This is why reforms that threaten core capitalist interests encounter immediate resistance regardless of popular support. When workers demand healthcare, housing, labor protections, debt cancellation, or public ownership, ruling institutions suddenly discover budget limitations, constitutional constraints, procedural obstacles, or national security concerns. However, when banks require bailouts or military expansion is proposed, trillions appear almost instantly.

This contradiction exposes the true nature of capitalist democracy. Citizens are permitted to debate within boundaries acceptable to capital, but structural threats to capitalist ownership provoke unified resistance from media institutions, financial sectors, intelligence agencies, political parties, and corporate power centers.

The dictatorship of capital does not always require overt fascism because ideology itself performs much of the work. Workers are encouraged to identify as consumers instead of as a class. Political discourse is reduced to cultural spectacle while ownership remains untouched. The public is encouraged to fight horizontally against one another instead of vertically against concentrated power.

As long as productive forces remain privately controlled by a tiny ownership class, democratic language functions primarily as branding for oligarchic management.

Legality and Legitimacy

One of the most powerful ideological weapons used against revolutionary movements is the accusation of illegality. Every transformative movement in history has been denounced as unlawful by existing power structures.

Slave revolts were illegal. Anti-colonial struggles were illegal. Union organizing was illegal. Peasant uprisings were illegal. Resistance to apartheid was illegal. Revolution itself is almost always illegal according to the laws of the system being challenged.

This reveals a crucial distinction between legality and legitimacy. Legality reflects the rules established by existing power. Legitimacy reflects the moral and political recognition granted by the masses themselves.

The British Empire considered the American Revolution illegal. France considered the Haitian Revolution illegal. The Russian Empire considered Bolshevik revolutionaries illegal. Colonial powers considered national liberation movements illegal across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The oppressed have never required legal authorization from their oppressors in order to resist domination.

Modern capitalist states continue this tradition through more sophisticated methods. Today, dissent is criminalized through surveillance systems, counterterrorism laws, digital censorship, financial coercion, selective prosecution, labor suppression, and media demonization. The techniques evolve, but the logic remains unchanged. The ruling order reserves legitimacy exclusively for movements that do not threaten the concentration of wealth and power.

The moment systemic transformation enters public consciousness, liberal tolerance rapidly disappears.

Imperialism and the Global System

Modern capitalism cannot be understood solely within national borders. Capitalism developed into a global imperial system in which wealthy nations extract labor, resources, and financial value from the Global South through military power, debt mechanisms, unequal trade relations, sanctions, and political intervention.

Imperialism allows advanced capitalist economies to temporarily stabilize internal contradictions by externalizing exploitation onto poorer nations. Cheap labor abroad subsidizes consumption at home. Resource extraction abroad supports industrial production. Military dominance protects trade routes and financial supremacy.

This is why powerful capitalist states consistently interfere with nations attempting independent development paths. Whenever countries nationalize resources, pursue socialist policies, reject neoliberal financial programs, or seek economic sovereignty, they immediately become targets for sanctions, destabilization campaigns, coups, proxy wars, or direct military aggression.

The rhetoric used to justify these interventions is remarkably consistent. The targeted nation is accused of authoritarianism, corruption, extremism, or threats to democracy. Human rights language becomes weaponized selectively against geopolitical adversaries while allied dictatorships receive support and protection.

The issue is rarely democracy itself. The issue is control.

Nations that submit to global capital are described as partners regardless of repression. Nations that resist financial and imperial domination are framed as dangerous regardless of popular support.

This contradiction exposes the class nature of international politics under capitalism. Imperialism is not an accident or policy mistake. It is the global extension of capitalist accumulation.

Revolutionary Transformation and Historical Reality

Revolution is often portrayed in liberal discourse as irrational chaos driven by extremism or fanaticism. In reality, revolutions emerge from material contradictions becoming impossible to manage within existing structures.

When large segments of society lose faith in institutions, when inequality intensifies beyond tolerable limits, when corruption becomes normalized, when economic insecurity expands, and when state legitimacy deteriorates, revolutionary conditions develop organically.

Revolution does not emerge because populations suddenly become ideological. It emerges because existing systems fail to meet human needs.

The French Revolution emerged from aristocratic decadence and economic crisis. The Russian Revolution emerged from war, poverty, and feudal backwardness. The Chinese Revolution emerged from colonial humiliation, landlord domination, and peasant exploitation. Anti-colonial revolutions emerged because imperial systems depended upon racialized extraction and violence.

In each case, ruling elites insisted reform was impossible until revolution made reform irrelevant.

Importantly, revolutionary movements are never pure or linear historical processes. They contain contradictions, internal struggles, strategic failures, and moments of brutality. No serious historical materialist should romanticize revolution as utopian theater. Revolutions emerge from real social conflict, not moral abstraction.

However, the violence of revolutionary periods must also be understood within context. Ruling classes rarely surrender power peacefully. Colonial empires did not voluntarily decolonize out of moral enlightenment. Slave systems did not dissolve through persuasion alone. Fascism was not defeated through polite debate.

The mythology of peaceful progress often erases the enormous sacrifices made by workers, peasants, colonized peoples, and resistance movements throughout history.

The comforts enjoyed within wealthy capitalist societies today were not gifts from benevolent elites. They were concessions extracted through organized struggle.

Capitalism and the Crisis of Legitimacy

Contemporary capitalism increasingly suffers from a legitimacy crisis it cannot fully resolve. Wealth concentration has reached grotesque levels while millions experience economic insecurity, housing precarity, debt servitude, declining public infrastructure, collapsing healthcare systems, ecological destabilization, and permanent psychological exhaustion.

Meanwhile, ruling institutions continue insisting that this system represents freedom.

The contradiction grows sharper each year. Billionaires accumulate unprecedented wealth while workers struggle to survive despite technological capacities capable of eliminating much unnecessary labor and scarcity. Artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced logistics could radically reduce human suffering under rational democratic planning. Instead, these technologies are deployed primarily for surveillance, profit extraction, labor discipline, and financial speculation.

Capitalism transforms every human relationship into a market transaction. Housing becomes an asset class. Healthcare becomes a commodity. Education becomes debt. Social interaction becomes monetized digital engagement. Even human attention itself becomes a product harvested by algorithmic systems.

This is not civilizational progress. It is commodification expanding into every dimension of existence.

The system survives not because it works for humanity collectively, but because it continues concentrating enormous power into the hands of those who control finance, information, military force, and productive infrastructure.

Yet cracks continue to widen. Workers increasingly recognize that endless productivity does not produce security. Young people increasingly understand they will live worse lives than previous generations despite unprecedented technological advancement. Entire populations increasingly recognize that elected governments often function as administrators for corporate and financial interests.

Legitimacy weakens when institutions lose the ability to convincingly explain increased suffering.

The Future Belongs to Organized Masses

History demonstrates repeatedly that ruling classes never appear weak until suddenly they are. Systems often seem permanent shortly before periods of rapid transformation.

However, collapse alone does not guarantee liberation. Reactionary forces also exploit instability. Fascism itself emerges during capitalist crisis conditions when ruling classes seek authoritarian stabilization against mass unrest.

This is why revolutionary organization matters. Without political education, collective discipline, class consciousness, and strategic coordination, social anger can easily be redirected into nationalism, racism, religious extremism, or authoritarian populism that ultimately preserves capitalist power under new branding.

Marxist-Leninist-Maoist analysis emphasizes that revolutionary transformation requires not only spontaneous dissatisfaction, but organized mass political development capable of sustaining long-term struggle.

The central contradiction remains simple. A tiny minority controls disproportionate wealth, productive forces, military infrastructure, media systems, and political institutions while the overwhelming majority produces the labor sustaining society itself.

The people do not need permission to transform systems that exploit them.

They need organization.

They need political consciousness.

They need solidarity strong enough to overcome the divisions constantly manufactured by ruling institutions.

And above all, they must reject the ideological prison that insists the existing order is eternal.

Because it is not.

No empire is eternal.

No ruling class is eternal.

No economic system is eternal.

History did not end with capitalism. The future remains unwritten.

Sources and Further Reading

Cabral, Amílcar. Return to the Source: Selected Speeches of Amílcar Cabral. New York: Monthly Review Press, 1973.

Césaire, Aimé. Discourse on Colonialism. New York: Monthly Review Press, 1972.

Du Bois, W. E. B. Black Reconstruction in America, 1860–1880. New York: Free Press, 1998.

Fanon, Frantz. The Wretched of the Earth. New York: Grove Press, 2004.

Freire, Paulo. Pedagogy of the Oppressed. New York: Continuum, 1970.

Lenin, Vladimir Ilyich. Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism. Beijing: Foreign Languages Press, 1975.

Lenin, Vladimir Ilyich. State and Revolution. Beijing: Foreign Languages Press, 1970.

Luxemburg, Rosa. Reform or Revolution. Milwaukee: Marquette University Press, 2008.

Mao Zedong. On Contradiction. Beijing: Foreign Languages Press, 1967.

Marx, Karl, and Friedrich Engels. The Communist Manifesto. London: Penguin Classics, 2002.