Think ‘ancient Israel’ justifies modern borders? The reality is far messier—and far more political. Here’s what the textbooks won’t tell you.

Origins of a Claim

The slogan “One state. One people. One land.” echoes across Israeli nationalist discourse as if it were an unbroken historical fact. Yet the material record tells a different story. The earliest extra-biblical mention of Israel appears on the Egyptian Merneptah Stele around 1200 BCE. It describes not a sovereign nation-state, but a people within Canaan—a loose tribal confederation amid a patchwork of city-states. Archaeology shows these early Israelites were not invaders from elsewhere but an agrarian offshoot of Canaanite society itself.

From the start, the land we now call Palestine/Israel was a crossroads, not a monoculture. Trade routes bound Egypt, Mesopotamia, and Anatolia. Populations mingled; languages overlapped. “Ancient Israel” was one thread in a dense tapestry, not a deed of ownership stretching across millennia.

Layers of Empire

Iron Age kingdoms of Israel and Judah rose and fell between roughly 1000 and 586 BCE. Then came a familiar imperial carousel: Assyrian, Babylonian, Persian, Hellenistic Greek, Roman, Byzantine, Arab, Crusader, Mamluk, and Ottoman rulers. Each left demographic fingerprints—Arameans, Philistines, Nabateans, Arabs, Armenians, Turks, Jews, Christians, Muslims. Communities lived, intermarried, converted, and moved.

Marxist history reminds us: modes of production change with each conquest. Land tenure, taxation, and trade networks shifted to meet the needs of successive empires. No single “people” held perpetual sovereignty. What persisted was the region’s strategic value—grain, trade routes, religious prestige—always drawing outside capital and armies.

Zionism: A Modern Nationalism

Fast-forward to late-19th-century Europe. Political Zionism emerged not from timeless continuity but from the same crucible that birthed Italian and German nationalism: capitalism’s uneven development, rising antisemitism, and the dislocations of industrial modernity. Think Vienna cafés and Russian pogroms, not shepherds of Judah.

The movement’s core was secular and European. Leaders like Theodor Herzl framed a national solution to the “Jewish Question,” seeking territory for a modern state. Palestine was one option among several (Argentina and Uganda were floated). Its eventual selection owed as much to biblical resonance for European publics as to Jewish religious tradition.

The Imperial Midwife

Britain’s Balfour Declaration of 1917 gave Zionism imperial oxygen. In the midst of World War I, London pledged support for “a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine” while simultaneously promising Arab independence to win allies against the Ottomans. Classic double-deal.

From a Marxist lens, the British calculation was simple: a loyal settler project at the eastern edge of the Mediterranean would secure routes to the Suez Canal and Persian oil. Zionism became a partner in the global division of labor, a junior ally of empire. The British Mandate (1920–48) institutionalized this alliance—land transfers, legal privileges, and military protection that eased Jewish immigration while Palestinians were disciplined through taxation and repression.

Settler-Colonial Logic

Patrick Wolfe’s dictum—settler colonialism is a structure, not an event—fits the case. The goal is not mere exploitation of native labor but replacement: control of land, water, and reproduction. Land purchases backed by European capital, the creation of the Jewish National Fund, and the kibbutz system functioned as engines of accumulation and exclusion.

Palestinian resistance—from the 1936 general strike to the 1948 Nakba—was met with the familiar counter-insurgency of empire: collective punishment, home demolitions, and legal erasure. When the State of Israel declared independence in 1948, over 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled, their villages depopulated or destroyed. This was not an unfortunate by-product; it was the structural necessity of a settler project.

Capital and Cold War

Post-1948, Israel’s survival hinged on flows of capital and arms. Early years drew on European Jewish wealth and reparations from West Germany. By the 1960s, U.S. imperial strategy took the lead. Washington saw Israel as a regional garrison against Arab nationalism and Soviet influence. Military aid, preferential trade, and intelligence cooperation turned the state into a heavily subsidized outpost of U.S. power.

The 1967 occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, and Golan Heights deepened the settler dynamic. Settlements, military law, and infrastructure of control—checkpoints, walls, separate legal regimes—map neatly onto a Marxist analysis of accumulation by dispossession.

Deconstructing the “Eternal Land” Rhetoric

Nationalist rhetoric—“3,500 years of Jewish land”—functions as ideological cover. Marx called ideology the “camera obscura” of history: it inverts reality to justify existing relations of production. Invoking biblical antiquity converts a modern colonial relationship into a sacred restoration. It masks the fact that contemporary Israel is a product of 20th-century imperialism and global capitalism, not timeless destiny.

The claim also erases the multi-ethnic, multi-religious past of the land. It treats centuries of Arab presence as temporary trespass, while projecting an unbroken Jewish sovereignty that the historical record simply does not bear.

Toward a Materialist Understanding of Palestine

A Marxist approach refuses romantic origin stories. It asks: who controls the land, the labor, the surplus? Today, Israel’s economy is entwined with U.S. military aid, high-tech capital, and regional energy politics. Palestinian workers face super-exploitation—restricted movement, precarious permits, segmented labor markets—conditions that serve Israeli capital while fragmenting Palestinian society.

Peace “processes” that ignore these material relations are theatre. Without dismantling the structures of occupation and unequal accumulation, negotiations merely stabilize the status quo.

Internationalism and the Present Struggle

For those committed to global emancipation, solidarity with Palestinians is not charity; it is anti-imperialist praxis. Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns challenge the capital flows that sustain occupation. Linking Palestine to struggles from Standing Rock to South African townships exposes the shared mechanics of settler power.

The path forward requires what Marx called the ruthless critique of everything existing:

Ending military aid and arms sales that finance dispossession.

Supporting the right of return for refugees.

Fighting the ideological battle that dresses 20th-century colonialism in 3,000-year-old robes.

Final Thought

History is not a title deed. It is a contested field of power. The modern Israeli state is a product of European nationalism, British imperial strategy, and U.S. hegemony—not a seamless continuation of an Iron Age kingdom. To accept the myth of eternal Jewish land is to accept imperialism’s favorite trick: turning yesterday’s scripture into today’s bulldozer.

Share this analysis. Demand an end to U.S. military aid that bankrolls apartheid. Support movements—Palestinian and global—that fight for decolonization and equal rights from the river to the sea.

