The world is changing, and it is doing so faster than most people realize. For decades, the United States has defined the global order, dictating economic policy, military priorities, and cultural norms. Washington’s power once seemed unassailable, its voice unchallenged, its ideology unquestioned. But today, the structural and material realities of the global system are shifting in ways that cannot be contained. A multipolar world is emerging—one in which multiple centers of economic, political, and technological power compete, cooperate, and increasingly set their own agendas. And while the rest of the world adapts, the US empire resists.

This resistance is not subtle. It shows itself in military overreach, economic coercion, and a domestic political landscape riven with contradiction. Within the US, the population is deeply divided over the future. Some cling to myths of past glory and exceptionalism. Others are paralyzed by cynicism, trapped in neoliberal narratives that promise freedom but deliver precarity. For both groups, the challenge is the same: their consciousness is misaligned with the structural changes reshaping the planet.

To understand this, we have to look at the world as it is, not as the US empire wishes it were.

The Material Base of Multipolarity

The rise of new global powers is not merely a matter of diplomacy or media spin—it is grounded in material reality. China, Russia, India, Brazil, and other states are asserting influence based on industrial capacity, technological development, and regional integration. China alone has lifted over 850 million people out of extreme poverty over the past four decades, demonstrating the effectiveness of a state-directed capitalist model. The Belt and Road Initiative, the expansion of digital currencies, and strategic regional partnerships are more than economic programs—they are manifestations of a fundamentally different approach to organizing the economy and the state.

Russia, despite Western attempts to isolate it, remains a strategic pole, wielding influence through energy, arms exports, and geopolitical maneuvering. Meanwhile, India, Brazil, and other regional powers are actively negotiating their own space in the global order, refusing to be mere satellites of Washington. Even multilateral organizations, which once seemed ceremonial and toothless, are becoming arenas for real negotiation, dispute resolution, and strategic alignment among states outside the US orbit.

The shift to multipolarity is not ideological—it is structural. As Marx taught, material conditions shape the superstructure. States that control industrial capacity, energy, technology, and capital flows have the ability to shape the rules, and increasingly, the United States cannot dictate those rules alone.

The US Empire Resists Change

Despite these realities, the US empire acts as if the world is still unipolar. Washington continues to spend immense resources projecting military power, often with diminishing returns. Economically, elite sectors extract super-profits while the industrial base erodes, leaving vast swaths of the population vulnerable to stagnation and precarity. Politically, the empire oscillates between diplomacy and coercion, never fully adapting to the multipolar reality it faces.

This resistance is not accidental; it is structural. The US relies on ideological narratives of exceptionalism, inevitability, and moral righteousness. Without these myths, the legitimacy of its domestic and foreign policies would collapse. But those narratives are increasingly divorced from material reality, producing internal incoherence and strategic miscalculation.

Division at Home: The Contradictions of the American People

At the core of the United States is a divided population. On one side are global capital, managerial elites, and neoliberal institutions pushing for technocratic governance and internationalist agendas. On the other are dispossessed classes, cultural conservatives, and fragmented working-class populations facing insecurity and alienation. These groups are rarely aligned because their interests conflict in fundamental ways.

Some oppose global elites yet cling to reactionary cultural politics. Others embrace liberal internationalism while ignoring domestic inequality. A small minority recognizes the systemic nature of the problem and seeks genuine alternatives. But for most Americans, the contradictions are invisible, leaving them unprepared to navigate a world that no longer revolves around US dictates.

This division is not simply ideological—it is material. Without addressing the economic and social conditions that produce insecurity and alienation, efforts at persuasion, messaging, or “reeducation” will have limited effect. People are shaped by the conditions of their labor, their communities, and the social structures they inhabit.

Reeducation and Consciousness Transformation

The idea that those who resist change “need reeducation” is provocative, but it captures an essential truth: transformation is not just structural; it is ideological. Marxist theory teaches that consciousness follows material conditions, but changing conditions alone is insufficient. Education, organization, and cultural struggle are also required.

False consciousness, in which people internalize the ideology of their own subordination, is a significant barrier. Many Americans interpret the world through the lens of myths about freedom, meritocracy, and exceptionalism, obscuring the structures that dominate their lives. Changing this consciousness requires more than slogans—it requires linking lived experience to analysis, connecting material struggle with systemic critique, and creating organizational structures that embody alternative social relations.

The Multigenerational Nature of Change

Real transformation in the United States will be multigenerational. History cannot be rewritten in an election cycle. Overturning entrenched economic structures, reorganizing political institutions, and reshaping culture takes decades—sometimes centuries.

Economic Restructuring: Rebuilding productive sectors, investing in social infrastructure, and empowering labor are foundational steps. Without economic power, other forms of change remain symbolic. Political Realignment: Fragmented, identity-driven politics must evolve toward class-based and structural consciousness. This involves developing organizations capable of sustained action, resisting co-optation, and connecting local struggles to national and global frameworks. Cultural Struggle: Ideological transformation occurs alongside material struggle. Creating narratives that connect everyday life to systemic realities is essential for breaking false consciousness and cultivating long-term commitment to change.

Each of these elements interacts with the others. Economic restructuring enables political realignment, which strengthens cultural transformation, which in turn reinforces economic and political initiatives. The process is slow, iterative, and often nonlinear—but history rewards persistence.

Contradictions in the New World Order

Two major contradictions shape the US’s future in a multipolar world:

Declining Hegemonic Yield vs. Rising Multipolar Coordination: Other powers are organizing, cooperating, and setting rules in ways that reduce US influence. This is not utopian—they have their own contradictions—but it undermines unipolar dominance.

Domestic Fragmentation vs. Class Convergence: The US population is deeply divided, but as material conditions worsen, class interests may realign. Crises, whether economic, environmental, or geopolitical, often accelerate political consciousness.

Ideological Struggle vs. Material Practice: Education, messaging, and narrative creation are insufficient without material action. Transformative projects require both theory and practice, linked through sustained organization and collective struggle.

The Lessons for Today

The emerging multipolar world offers both threat and opportunity. For the United States, adaptation is painful but necessary. For the American people, transformation demands patience, education, and engagement in struggle. Reactionary impulses will not disappear quickly, nor will entrenched elites voluntarily relinquish power.

But multipolarity also demonstrates that alternatives exist. Other nations are proving that state-directed capitalism, regional cooperation, and strategic autonomy are viable. These examples provide both a model and a counterpoint for those seeking systemic change in the US.

Patience is essential, but so is strategy. Multigenerational struggle does not mean passivity. Every action to educate, organize, and shift material conditions lays the groundwork for a future in which the US can participate meaningfully in a cooperative, multipolar world—rather than resisting it to its own detriment.

Quick Reality Check

If history were a television show, the US empire would be that guest who keeps trying to run the party while everyone else quietly reorganizes the room. The music has changed. The rules have changed. Those who refuse to notice will be left behind. Change is not optional; it is already underway.

Conclusion

The United States stands at a crossroads. The world is moving toward multipolarity, cooperation, and shared development, whether Washington likes it or not. The empire resists change, and the American people are divided—but these contradictions are not permanent. Through education, organization, and strategic engagement, consciousness can shift. Through patient, multigenerational struggle, the US can align with the emerging realities of the 21st century.

This is not a call for instant revolution, nor a simplistic blueprint. It is a recognition that real change requires time, material transformation, and ideological clarity. The future is already forming, and those who understand the stakes have both the opportunity and the responsibility to shape it.

