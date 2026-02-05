The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

John Stuckey
3h

While what you say is largely accurate, there is one key reality that is missing. We don't have generations to change. Between the inevitable collapse of Industrial Civilization, when the finite resources on which it depends are sufficiently depleted (We have already passed the 'peak' of many.), combined with the accelerating climate crisis, with '100 or even 1000-year weather 'events' on the rise, total catastrophe may come in my life-time (I'm 76), but will certainly come within the lifetimes of my children or grandchildren. So either the shift in thinking comes 'soon,' or our species and maybe all life on the planet are toast.

