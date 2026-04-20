The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
14h

For what's its worth I think it is a culture frozen in the paralysis of empire and all the corruptions that go with it. The only language it speaks is more war and tyranny.

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