The Militarized Spectacle: What the National Guard in D.C. Really Means
Peaceful streets, armed troops, and the ominous signals of a system in crisis
Yesterday, Attorney General Pamela Bondi praised the National Guard for “keeping the streets of Washington, D.C., safe,” spotlighting troops from Louisiana. On the surface, it’s a feel-good, patriotic gesture. But there is no actual danger in the capital. The streets are calm. The threat is entirely manufactured. This is not security—it’s a warning.
From a Marxist perspective, this deployment is a clear example of the state acting as the armed enforcer of ruling-class interests. The government does not exist neutrally to protect “the people.” Its real function is to safeguard the property, power, and hierarchy of the elite. When it mobilizes armed forces in the absence of genuine threat, it is sending a message: obedience is mandatory, dissent will be disciplined, and the state is omnipresent.
This militarized spectacle is a rehearsal for a deeper systemic crisis. It signals that the ruling class sees the population not as citizens, but as potential threats to be contained. Peaceful conditions are used to normalize coercion, familiarizing society with armed oversight as a legitimate tool of governance.
The deployment is more than propaganda. It’s a mirror reflecting the stresses of a decaying capitalist state: economic inequality, political corruption, and the erosion of democratic legitimacy. In a society where the ruling elite increasingly fears its own populace, the mechanisms of control—once reserved for the extremes—are brought into everyday life.
The National Guard in D.C. is not about safety. It is about control. And it is a clear warning: the system is preparing, psychologically and physically, for confrontation with the very people it claims to serve.
If you see this, share it. Ordinary Americans need to recognize that the safety of our streets is being used to normalize militarized oversight—and to ask who truly benefits from it.
We don’t need military presence in the US. We need coherent sensible leaders who respect the law and are willing to carry it out straight up to the supremo court. If you defy the will of the people then you are no longer a democratic country.
Fascism is the open dictatorship of the most reactionary elements of finance capital.
When class contradiction becomes so apparent that ordinary forms of the capitalist state [parliaments/congresses, courts, police, prisons, etc.] can no longer conceal the class character of the regime from the proletariat, it drops the mask. At that moment, fascism has arrived.
