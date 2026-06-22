The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Synthetic Civilization's avatar
Synthetic Civilization
2h

People can feel compassion, outrage, sympathy, disgust, grief.

But if each reaction stays trapped inside its own event, nothing has to change.

The system survives by keeping moral perception local and causality fragmented.

Not blindness exactly.

Managed partial sight.

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