The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
15h

This one applies again:

Dr. Thomas W. Dodman, a professor at Columbia University, says "We think of wars beginning and ending. But we should think that war is the default template, and there are beginnings and ends to peace. Wars live on because of their lingering effects. Often the reasons for the next conflict were not fully resolved in the last one."

This line is so important: "the stability of global capitalism depends on the inability of the working class to recognize itself as a unified global subject." The problem of herding cats again, but also the often voluntary relinquishing of moral agency, in exchange for tokenism (paycheque, position in the System, etc.)

The terms "World War-*" were coined to describe large-bloc militaristic conquest while Pankaj Mishra's "Age of Anger" portrays an ultimate war of all-against-all, so possibly what is now forming is combination of these forms. But in any case, the result is ever-further moving away from living in harmony with this planet, while fighting over any remaining scraps of resources. https://kathleenmccroskey.substack.com/p/predatory-economies-in-the-spodocene-376

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petrice's avatar
petrice
18h

brilliant William. Appreciate the clarity.

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