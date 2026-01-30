The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
2d

"Fascism was the application to white people of colonial procedures which until then had been reserved exclusively for the Arabs of Algeria, the 'coolies' of India, and the 'ni**ers' of Mrica."

-Aimé Fernand David Césaire

***

Simply speaking, Fascism is Imperialism brought home..

youtube.com/watch?v=k17q7hdVsTA

Reply
Share
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
2d

BTW in Tel Aviv, there's a huge statue to James Angleton, Chief of the CIA's counterintelligence (CI) staff, who was promoted by Dulles.

That's all you need to know bout Mossad/CIA relationship..

***

Angleton oversaw domestic spying activities under Operation "Chaos", which targeted anti-war and civil rights movements

***

"Deception is a state of mind and the mind of the State."

- James Angleton, former head of CI CIA

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Murphy · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture