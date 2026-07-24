The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Acana Imperii's avatar
Acana Imperii
1dEdited

Good work, William, and thanks for sharing

Got me thinking of the importance of the materialist conception of history and just how powerful a lens it is for analysis.

In Discipline and Punish, Foucault argues that modern power increasingly operates through diffuse systems of surveillance, normalization, and discipline. Schools, factories, hospitals, barracks, and prisons all shape compliant individuals through routines, observation, and self-regulation. Engels' emphasis, however, is rooted in political economy: the coercive force comes primarily from the worker's dependence on selling labour under capitalism and the constant threat of poverty and unemployment. I'm with Marx and Engels all the way on this. Sadly Foucault - along with many other postmodern theorists - deliberately downplayed class and capitalist exploitation as the primary explanation for discipline, whereas Marx and Engels saw those economic relations as fundamental. Foucault et al - by contrast - set back class analysis with their mumbo jumbo and their refusal to countenance grand narratives of emancipation and class solidarity.

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
12h

The Omniwar is much bigger than the "Covid" battle and the whole thing has to be addressed.

The "Great Reset" was unleashed when the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front couldn't control the Yellow Vests.

The "Covid" mandates and lockdowns ended when the Canadian Truckers protested.

They are just one or two grass roots protests away from facing tribunals.

They know that. Its what the wars are for, to distract and buy time.

They are buying time while they tokenize the world. Enclosing the commons and implementing a world social credit system, all at the same time.

The Tokenization Chokepoint

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-tokenization-chokepoint

The ruling banksters always knew their system was unsustainable but they didn't care as long as they each got their unfair share and then they got out before its collapse.

A necessary but not sufficient condition for the survival of humanity is the elimination of the ability to collect rent on money, which 500 years ago was called usury but since then has been called compound interest.

"Usury is a great huge monster, like a werewolf, who lays waste all, ... And yet decks himself out, and would be thought pious, so that people may not see where the oxen have gone, that he drags backwards into his den." --Martin Luther

The U.S. never controlled the Empire of the City any more than the British people ever did, or the Israeli people ever did.

It was and is controlled by a criminal syndicate ruled by greed and blackmail, not anything as human as ancestry or religion. I call it the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front, and its probably much more centralized than anyone admits but exactly who is in charge will have to wait for functioning courts of law with rules of evidence and discovery and all the rest.

The American Revolution was a product of the Enlightenment, even Beethoven was inspired by it, but it was never finished.

"The loss of the grand jury in its traditional, authentic, or runaway form, leaves the modern federal government with few natural enemies capable of delivering any sort of damaging blows against it. The importance of this loss of a once powerful check on the 'runaway' federal government is a focus that has remained largely untouched in the legal literature."

If It's Not A Runaway, It's Not A Real Grand Jury

https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/files/juristdocs/Runaway%20Grand%20Jury.pdf

"A Japanese company, Nikkei Asia, has discovered the Big Five tech companies are holding unreported debt in the amount of $1.65 trillion in addition to the $1.35 trillion debt they are willing to report on their balance sheets. Much of the source of debt is via data centers. Revealing, the global economy is running on deception not just Congress. When these deceptions break – so goes the economy. When the economy breaks – chaos erupts. Trump and Israel’s wars are about concealing the state of the economy. And the layers of chaos are beginning to be stripped open."

https://www.globalresearch.ca/big-tech-debt-double-what-reported

Google liable for hallucinations

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/breaking-google-liable-for-hallucinations

The AI bubble is bursting. Finally that will engender the reaction that "Covid" never did. The Rothschild syndicate's efforts, along with that of their Rockefeller front, to power and police their tart cities will finally awaken the silent majority in a way that their covid scam never did.

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