You like to think you’re independent. That your choices, your dreams, your “American way of life” are yours. But what if I told you that everything you believe about freedom, success, and value has been programmed by forces you don’t see—forces that make you a loyal subject of transnational capital? Let’s unpack how America became a colony without borders.

“Colonialism isn’t just about geography; it’s about psychology.”

When we think about colonialism, most of us picture an old European empire: white hats, soldiers, flags, and colonies overseas. But the real power lies in the mind. Frantz Fanon understood this deeply. In The Wretched of the Earth, he wrote about how colonial powers nurture the colonized to internalize the values of the colonizer, convincing them that their salvation lies in identifying with their oppressor.

Now, replace the colonial officer with the CEO, the flag with a credit card, and the mission with “economic growth.” That’s America today. The United States is a colony, but not in the classic sense. Our masters are transnational capitalists—entities whose allegiance isn’t to the nation-state but to profit, influence, and systemic control.

The Colonization of Desire

What does it mean to be colonized psychologically?

It means your tastes, ambitions, and moral compass aren’t naturally yours—they are engineered to serve the empire. Every movie, ad, tech gadget, and social media trend is a tiny instruction manual for how to think, what to crave, and how to measure your self-worth.

You want the latest iPhone? That’s not just consumerism; it’s a training exercise in obedience. You aspire to a million-dollar home, a retirement portfolio, or a luxury car? Congratulations, you’re practicing loyalty to a global system that profits from your labor and your aspiration. Even your self-image has been monetized.

“The most dangerous part of colonialism isn’t the gun; it’s the internalized inferiority and willing identification with the oppressor.” —Fanon

In America, the gun has been replaced with a bank account, the flag with stock indexes, and the inferiority with consumer envy.

The Empire You Can’t See

In classical colonies, the colonizer is external and identifiable. In the U.S., the colonizer is invisible. Who rules? Corporations with global reach, Wall Street financiers, tech monopolies, media conglomerates, and “think tanks” that decide what counts as news or research. They’re not American in the patriotic sense—they operate globally, extracting wealth wherever it suits them.

Yet we defend them. We cheer for the stock market. We worship tech giants. We idolize CEOs as modern-day gods. And we do this voluntarily, often believing that we are masters of our own fate. Fanon described this as “identification with the oppressor”—a psychological colonization so complete it masquerades as freedom.

Obedience Through Culture

Culture is the main weapon of modern colonialism. Hollywood, pop music, news media, and social platforms are factories of ideology. They tell you who to admire, what to wear, what to eat, how to vote, and what counts as “success.”

Look at the messaging: “Buy more, work harder, innovate, compete, rise above the rest.” It’s subtle, but it’s everywhere. The logic is clear: If Americans internalize these values, they will enrich global capital while thinking they’re living free, autonomous lives.

Even resistance is commodified. Wellness culture, boutique activism, viral “awareness campaigns”—these often keep people productive consumers, never threatening the system that profits from their labor and attention.

The Illusion of Choice

One of the most insidious effects of this colonization is the illusion of choice. Sure, Americans vote, shop, protest, or complain—but all of these actions happen within constraints carefully maintained by transnational capital.

Want to “vote with your wallet”? Your options are curated to maximize profit extraction. Want to start a business? Capital, access, and market control favor the already powerful. Want to dissent? Expect your efforts to be neutralized, co-opted, or trivialized.

“The colonized doesn’t know how deep the colonization goes until they step outside its logic.” —Fanon

In the U.S., this logic is so normalized that anyone questioning it is dismissed as “anti-American” or “radical.” That’s the genius of psychological colonialism—it makes people defend the system that enslaves them, even when they feel exploited.

Breaking the Colonial Mindset

Recognizing the colonization is the first step toward liberation. Americans need to understand that our obedience isn’t natural; it’s programmed.

The next step is building alternative systems—local economies, cooperative structures, mutual aid networks, and movements that exist outside the orbit of transnational capital.

Resisting isn’t just political; it’s personal. It means rejecting the idolization of wealth, questioning cultural narratives, and refusing to internalize the values of the empire. It means redefining “success” on human terms—creativity, solidarity, sustainability—not profit, prestige, or status symbols.

Liberation is messy. It requires collective awareness and action. Fanon didn’t promise it would be easy, but he made it clear: psychological liberation precedes material liberation. Until Americans recognize who our real masters are—and why we serve them willingly—there will be no true freedom.

The Way Forward

So what does this look like in practice? Start small but think big:

Critically evaluate media and education: Understand what’s being normalized and why.

Support worker-owned and cooperative enterprises: Reduce reliance on transnational capital.

Build solidarity networks: Community resistance is stronger than isolated protest.

Reclaim culture: Celebrate art, media, and narratives that resist imperial values.

Educate and organize: Knowledge is the first weapon of liberation.

Fanon’s lessons are clear: the colonized mind is the most dangerous obstacle to freedom. In the U.S., that mind is everywhere—even in ourselves. Awareness is power. Americans can break the invisible chains of transnational capital, if we’re willing to face the uncomfortable truth: we’ve been living in a colony, and the colonizer is still inside us.

Sources & Further Reading