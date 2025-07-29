The fundamental contradiction of the modern American state lies in its dual role as both the alleged protector of its citizens and the primary engine of their immiseration. This paradox, far from being an aberration, reveals the essential nature of the imperialist state under late capitalism—an apparatus that must simultaneously exploit its domestic population while projecting violence abroad to sustain the global system of accumulation. The case of Ukraine, where U.S. intervention deliberately prolonged a devastating war against the possibility of peace, serves not as an exception but as a particularly stark example of how imperial logic operates. When in March 2022 Ukrainian and Russian negotiators stood on the verge of a settlement that would have preserved tens of thousands of lives, the direct intervention of the U.S. and British governments to sabotage these talks demonstrated with crystalline clarity that for the American ruling class, human life holds value only insofar as it can be converted into geopolitical capital. This episode, when properly historicized, exposes the same patterns visible in domestic American crises from the opioid epidemic to the East Palestine derailment—the state's willingness to sacrifice its own people at the altar of capital accumulation.

The material basis for this sacrificial logic stems from capitalism's perpetual crisis of overaccumulation. As David Harvey has elaborated, the imperialist state must continually seek external outlets for surplus capital and commodities, lest the system collapse under its own contradictions. War and military expenditure serve as the perfect release valve—they destroy capital (through munitions expenditure) while opening new markets (through reconstruction) and disciplining the global workforce (through demonstrated violence). The $175 billion allocated to Ukraine thus represents not an aberration but the latest iteration of this centuries-old process, what economist Michal Kalecki termed "military Keynesianism." However, where this dynamic grows particularly insidious in the American context is in how it simultaneously consumes domestic social wealth while rendering the working class increasingly precarious. The same Congress that claims inability to fund universal healthcare or climate resilience can miraculously produce endless billions for weapons manufacturers, demonstrating that scarcity under capitalism is always political rather than economic.

This process of imperial self-cannibalization manifests most visibly in the physical and social infrastructure of the United States itself. The toxic derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in February 2023 serves as an apt metaphor for the broader condition of the American working class under empire. Just as the Norfolk Southern corporation prioritized "precision scheduled railroading" (a euphemism for dangerous cost-cutting) over basic safety measures, so too does the American state prioritize military adventurism over the basic maintenance of its own society. The residents of East Palestine were told to trust the same Environmental Protection Agency that greenlights carcinogenic pesticides for export to the Global South; the American people are told to trust the same national security state that lied about Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. In both cases, the institutional disregard for human life stems from the same source—the subordination of all social needs to the logic of capital accumulation.

The ideological mechanisms that sustain this sacrificial economy warrant particular examination. The American state manufactures consent for its imperial projects through a dual process of external threat inflation and internal promise degradation. The Russian "threat" in Ukraine must be magnified to hysterical proportions, while simultaneously, the American people must be convinced to lower their expectations of what their government owes them. This explains the otherwise paradoxical finding that as U.S. military spending reaches record highs, domestic social spending as a percentage of GDP continues its forty-year decline—a phenomenon that Marxist theorists Sam Gindin and Leo Panitch identify as the "imperial wage" of American workers being gradually revoked. The ideological superstructure performs the essential alchemy of convincing Ohio steelworkers that their real enemies reside in Donbas rather than in the C-suites of the corporations that shuttered their factories.

Historically, this process of imperial self-cannibalization has always contained the seeds of its own crisis. Rome could not indefinitely sustain its bread and circuses while fighting Germanic tribes; Britain could not maintain both its empire and its domestic welfare state. The American empire now faces the same contradiction in acute form—its citizens grow restless as they intuit, even if they cannot yet articulate, that their children's future is being exchanged for Raytheon's stock price. The growing popular opposition to Ukraine funding (62% in recent Reuters polling) and the bipartisan distrust of national security institutions reflect this nascent consciousness. However, without organized left political force to channel this discontent toward revolutionary rather than reactionary ends, the danger remains that this energy will be captured by right-wing populists offering nationalist solutions to imperial problems.

The path forward, as always, lies in international working-class solidarity. Just as the American working class must recognize that its true enemy is not the Russian or Chinese worker but the capitalist class that profits from their mutual antagonism, so too must the global left resist the siren song of campism that would have it choose between competing imperial blocs. The task is not to support a "multipolar world" as an end in itself, but to build the power of working people across borders to resist all empires. The resources exist—the $1.7 trillion annual U.S. military budget could fund Medicare for All ten times over—what's lacking is the organized political will to seize them.

This analysis draws on classical Marxist theories of imperialism (Lenin, Luxemburg), contemporary political economy (Harvey, Panitch & Gindin's The Making of Global Capitalism), and investigative journalism (@caitoz's Ukraine negotiations reporting). Military spending data from @BrownUniversity's Costs of War Project.

How can anti-war movements effectively connect imperial overextension to domestic austerity in ways that mobilize rather than demoralize? Share historical or contemporary models of successful resistance.

Share