The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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Dave NZ's avatar
Dave NZ
2d

An excellent article William, many thanks. As a non-American one thing I have noticed about most Americans is that the terrain of the debate about politics is incredibly narrow. Most just cannot conceive of anything beyond fiddling around the edges of the current system. Can I give you an example: over 20 years ago I was on the Defence staff in our embassy of an allied nation. As a senior officer I was a member of a grouping of similar senior officers from all the embassies. I was talking to one of the US assistant air attaches, a USAF major who was a pilot, about educating officers. He of course was a graduate of the US Air Force Academy. I said that our air force was far too small to have such an institution, which anyway are extremely expensive to run. We sent our officer cadets, who would live on base, to the local civilian university. A lot cheaper and it also has the benefit of letting the students mix with other members of society and be exposed to ideas that maybe a military organisation might think were a bit radical which is a problem with the academy model. His response was 'Oh no that is not a problem with the USAF Academy. Why we had a lecturer, she was a radical. I mean she didn't vote for Reagan.'

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1 reply by William Murphy
Charles Wylie Kelly's avatar
Charles Wylie Kelly
2d

Having spent many decades inside the walls of capitalism and written the #1 bestseller of Business Editions (Europe), I declare you 'correct", it absolutely won't work from the top.

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