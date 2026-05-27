There is a comfortable myth circulating through liberal political culture: that capitalism can be humanized through better management, more ethical consumption, or incremental policy adjustment. But this myth collapses under the weight of its own material reality. Capitalism is not merely an economic system—it is a global relation of domination. And in its most concentrated form, it is an imperial system whose stability depends on the disorganization of the very people it exploits. To speak honestly about transformation is to speak about rupture, organization, and struggle.

The Imperial Core and the Production of Political Blindness

The United States occupies a structurally overdetermined position within global capitalism. It is not simply a nation-state among others but a command node in a historically accumulated system of extraction, military enforcement, and financial coordination. This position produces a specific kind of political subjectivity. Within the imperial core, everyday life is buffered by layers of surplus extraction that are geographically externalized but materially internalized through consumption, credit systems, and global supply chains.

This produces what can be described as a form of structured political blindness. It is not merely ideological in the abstract sense; it is material. The stability of the system depends on the reproduction of a social common sense that displaces the origins of wealth and obscures the violence required to sustain it. The result is a contradictory formation: populations that benefit from imperial arrangements while remaining largely alienated from their conditions of production and global consequence.

This contradiction is not accidental. It is functional. Imperial capitalism does not require universal political awareness; it requires managed political fragmentation. In this sense, the absence of revolutionary consciousness in the imperial core is not a failure of intelligence but a success of systemic organization.

The Limits of Reform and the Illusion of Managed Capitalism

Liberal reformism presents itself as the rational alternative to systemic rupture. It imagines capitalism as a neutral machine that can be tuned toward justice through regulation, electoral turnover, and technocratic adjustment. But this framing misrecognizes the structural logic of capital accumulation.

Capital is not a policy preference. It is a social relation driven by competitive accumulation, enforced through state power, and stabilized through coercive and ideological apparatuses. Attempts to regulate it without confronting its underlying dynamics inevitably reproduce its core features under new administrative forms.

The historical record is unambiguous on this point. Periods of reform have consistently functioned as reorganization phases for capital rather than transitions beyond it. Social protections are introduced in moments of systemic crisis not as moral concessions but as mechanisms for stabilizing accumulation. When profitability is restored, these protections are frequently rolled back or hollowed out.

To believe that capitalism can be domesticated is to misunderstand its historical function. It is not designed to distribute well-being; it is designed to concentrate control.

Revolutionary Organization as Historical Necessity

Within classical Marxist theory, the question of political organization is not secondary. It is the central problem of transformation. The working class does not spontaneously generate unified political direction under conditions of fragmentation produced by capital. Left to itself, struggle remains localized, episodic, and vulnerable to absorption or repression.

This is why the question of organization arises historically as a necessity rather than an aesthetic preference. A revolutionary vanguard is not a moral elite nor a detached command structure. It is, in its most rigorous conception, the condensation of political experience into a form capable of strategic continuity.

The function of such organization is not to substitute itself for mass activity but to unify and generalize it. Without such coordination, resistance remains atomized. With it, scattered struggles can begin to recognize themselves as expressions of a shared structural condition of exploitation.

In advanced capitalist societies, this task becomes more complex rather than less. The density of ideological mediation increases, and the forms of labor become more fragmented. The result is that organization must operate across multiple layers of social reality, linking workplace conditions, housing precarity, debt relations, and geopolitical positioning into a coherent analysis of capital as a total system.

The Imperial Core and the Question of Responsibility

A persistent moral question emerges from this analysis: what is the responsibility of populations located within the imperial core? This is not a question of individual guilt, which is analytically sterile, but of structural position.

To be situated within a system that derives stability from global inequality is to occupy a contradictory historical role. On one hand, populations in the imperial center are subjected to their own forms of exploitation, alienation, and precarity. On the other hand, this exploitation is partially subsidized by the externalization of costs onto the global periphery.

This duality produces a specific political responsibility. Not in the liberal sense of ethical consumption or symbolic solidarity, but in the material sense of confronting the system that produces these conditions in the first place. The question is not whether individuals are morally pure, but whether organized political activity can interrupt the reproduction of imperial accumulation.

In this framework, revolution is not an exportable idea from one region to another. It is a global process unevenly distributed across space, with different regions experiencing different intensities of contradiction. The imperial core is not exempt from this process; it is simply delayed in its resolution due to the stabilizing effects of global extraction.

Global Struggle and the Recomposition of Political Center of Gravity

The contemporary global order is undergoing a gradual reconfiguration. The unipolar moment that followed the Cold War has given way to a more fragmented and contested system. New centers of economic and political coordination have emerged, and long-subordinated regions are asserting greater autonomy in global affairs.

This shift is not merely geopolitical; it is structural. It reflects the diffusion of industrial capacity, financial experimentation, and political coordination beyond traditional centers of Western dominance. As a result, the global terrain of struggle is becoming more multipolar, with different regions articulating distinct responses to the pressures of capital accumulation.

In this context, revolutionary theory must adapt its analytical orientation. It cannot assume that the imperial core will naturally serve as the primary site of political innovation. Historical experience suggests otherwise. Instead, political clarity often emerges most sharply in regions where the contradictions of global capitalism are experienced without the buffer of imperial surplus extraction.

This does not diminish the importance of struggle within the imperial core. It situates it. The task is not to assume global leadership but to participate in a broader recomposition of resistance on a planetary scale.

Conclusion: Organization as the Material Form of Hope

To speak of revolution is not to indulge in abstraction. It is to confront the structural limits of the present order and to recognize that those limits are not self-correcting. Capitalism does not evolve into its opposite. It is transformed through organized struggle or it reproduces itself through crisis.

The challenge in the imperial core is particularly severe because it requires confronting a system that has partially insulated its own population from the immediate visibility of its global consequences. But insulation is not immunity. It is delay.

A revolutionary politics adequate to this condition must therefore be both internally rooted and externally connected. It must organize within the material conditions of its own society while maintaining strategic solidarity with global movements confronting the same underlying system in different forms.

The dictatorship of capital is not a metaphor. It is a description of a system in which economic power structures political possibility. To dismantle it requires more than critique. It requires organization, discipline, and the construction of durable political forms capable of surviving repression, fragmentation, and ideological distortion.

History does not move automatically. It is pushed.

Sources & Further Reading

Arrighi, Giovanni. The Long Twentieth Century: Money, Power, and the Origins of Our Times. London: Verso, 1994.

Lenin, Vladimir I. Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism. 1917.

Luxemburg, Rosa. The Accumulation of Capital. London: Routledge, 2003.

Mao Zedong. Selected Works of Mao Zedong, Vol. 1–4. Beijing: Foreign Languages Press, 1965–1967.

Wallerstein, Immanuel. World-Systems Analysis: An Introduction. Durham: Duke University Press, 2004.