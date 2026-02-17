The Hidden Civil War in America: How the Ruling Class Fights Itself While Workers Pay the Price
Epstein, globalist vs domestic capital, and the early stages of a class war the mainstream media refuses to report.
The United States is not on the brink of a civil war between left and right—or between ordinary citizens. It is on the brink of a civil war among the ruling elite itself. And the Epstein saga is just one weapon in their arsenal.
Two Wings of a Divided Ruling Class
The American ruling class is not a monolith. Politicians, pundits, and media outlets want you to think it is—but that illusion hides a deep and dangerous split.
There are two primary factions:
Globalist Capital:
Transnational finance, multinational corporations, Wall Street, Silicon Valley.
Prioritizes global supply chains, international investments, and geopolitics that favor transnational profit.
Domestic U.S. capital is expendable if it threatens global positioning.
Domestic Capital:
Regional manufacturers, real estate magnates, entrenched local political elites.
Profits depend on a stable domestic economy, protectionist policies, and internal consumer demand.
Any policy favoring global capital over domestic profits is a direct threat.
Takeaway: When these wings clash, the state itself becomes a battlefield, and ordinary people are collateral damage.
Epstein as a Weapon in Inter-Capitalist Warfare
Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just a financier or predator. He was a nexus of elite leverage—and the globalist wing of capital is weaponizing that leverage to weaken domestic rivals.
Selective exposure: Certain domestic elites are publicly implicated, while international financiers largely escape scrutiny.
Strategic intimidation: Epstein files serve as a warning to domestic capital and consolidate globalist influence.
Normalization of elite crime: This isn’t about justice—it’s about making criminality manageable if it serves capital.
“Epstein is a tool of inter-capitalist warfare, not a scandal about morality. He’s a chess piece, and the board is U.S. capitalism.”
Takeaway: Globalist capital turns scandal into leverage—domestic rivals fall, the system stays intact.
Media as a Battlefield
The mainstream media doesn’t report news—it orchestrates elite factional warfare.
Polarization is engineered: Media aligned with global capital attacks domestic elites as corrupt; domestic media attacks globalists as predatory.
Scandals are selective: Epstein, Manafort, and others are used strategically to shift power.
State institutions are deployed: Courts, regulators, and intelligence agencies quietly target rival factions.
“This is class war disguised as morality theater.”
Takeaway: Don’t trust the narrative—look at who benefits.
Early Signs of a Ruling Class Civil War
The conflict is subtle, but measurable:
Policy battles: Tariffs, regulations, and economic decisions reveal factional priorities.
Legal tactics: Investigations and prosecutions target opposing capital interests.
Media alignment: Narratives explicitly serve elite faction goals.
Financial maneuvers: Capital flows reveal confidence in global vs domestic factions.
“The civil war isn’t in the streets yet—it’s in the boardrooms, courtrooms, and news cycles.”
Takeaway: The ruling class fights for power; everyone else pays the price.
Ordinary Americans Are Collateral Damage
Workers and citizens are not the enemy—they are collateral damage:
Domestic capital sacrificed for globalist profit → job loss, insecurity, and economic precarity.
Selective scandals → diversion of public attention from systemic exploitation.
Weaponized state institutions → erosion of rule of law for everyone but elites.
“This is the civil war the media won’t show you. The battlefield is capital itself.”
Why This Matters
Recognizing this conflict explains:
Contradictory economic and political policies.
Tolerance of corruption and elite crime.
Difficulty of grassroots movements gaining traction.
The Epstein files, Fed policies, and media narratives are not random—they are chess moves in a globalist vs domestic capital war.
Takeaway: Understanding elite factionalism is the first step toward resisting it.
How Workers Can Respond
Track policies to see which faction benefits.
Analyze media narratives critically.
Build solidarity across regions, industries, and political lines.
Resist both wings of capital; do not take sides in elite quarrels.
Support independent journalism and Marxist analysis.
“Only clarity and solidarity can turn elite self-destruction into revolutionary opportunity.”
Takeaway: The real battlefield is capital—and knowledge is a weapon.
Final Thought
The U.S. ruling class is tearing itself apart. Epstein, selective prosecutions, and polarized media are only the tip of the iceberg. Ordinary Americans will survive only by understanding the real enemy: the system itself, divided but deadly.
Ten Ways the 1% - Who Own Almost All Media and Which Have Radicalized Us Against One Another - Are Manipulating Us Right Now to Walk in Lockstep Into the Technocratic Incinerator, by Unknown
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable.
Here are well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:
https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729
Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.