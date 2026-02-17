The United States is not on the brink of a civil war between left and right—or between ordinary citizens. It is on the brink of a civil war among the ruling elite itself. And the Epstein saga is just one weapon in their arsenal.

Two Wings of a Divided Ruling Class

The American ruling class is not a monolith. Politicians, pundits, and media outlets want you to think it is—but that illusion hides a deep and dangerous split.

There are two primary factions:

Globalist Capital:

Transnational finance, multinational corporations, Wall Street, Silicon Valley.

Prioritizes global supply chains, international investments, and geopolitics that favor transnational profit.

Domestic U.S. capital is expendable if it threatens global positioning.

Domestic Capital:

Regional manufacturers, real estate magnates, entrenched local political elites.

Profits depend on a stable domestic economy, protectionist policies, and internal consumer demand.

Any policy favoring global capital over domestic profits is a direct threat.

Takeaway: When these wings clash, the state itself becomes a battlefield, and ordinary people are collateral damage.

Epstein as a Weapon in Inter-Capitalist Warfare

Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just a financier or predator. He was a nexus of elite leverage—and the globalist wing of capital is weaponizing that leverage to weaken domestic rivals.

Selective exposure: Certain domestic elites are publicly implicated, while international financiers largely escape scrutiny.

Strategic intimidation: Epstein files serve as a warning to domestic capital and consolidate globalist influence.

Normalization of elite crime: This isn’t about justice—it’s about making criminality manageable if it serves capital.

“Epstein is a tool of inter-capitalist warfare, not a scandal about morality. He’s a chess piece, and the board is U.S. capitalism.”

Takeaway: Globalist capital turns scandal into leverage—domestic rivals fall, the system stays intact.

Media as a Battlefield

The mainstream media doesn’t report news—it orchestrates elite factional warfare.

Polarization is engineered: Media aligned with global capital attacks domestic elites as corrupt; domestic media attacks globalists as predatory.

Scandals are selective: Epstein, Manafort, and others are used strategically to shift power.

State institutions are deployed: Courts, regulators, and intelligence agencies quietly target rival factions.

“This is class war disguised as morality theater.”

Takeaway: Don’t trust the narrative—look at who benefits.

Early Signs of a Ruling Class Civil War

The conflict is subtle, but measurable:

Policy battles: Tariffs, regulations, and economic decisions reveal factional priorities. Legal tactics: Investigations and prosecutions target opposing capital interests. Media alignment: Narratives explicitly serve elite faction goals. Financial maneuvers: Capital flows reveal confidence in global vs domestic factions.

“The civil war isn’t in the streets yet—it’s in the boardrooms, courtrooms, and news cycles.”

Takeaway: The ruling class fights for power; everyone else pays the price.

Ordinary Americans Are Collateral Damage

Workers and citizens are not the enemy—they are collateral damage:

Domestic capital sacrificed for globalist profit → job loss, insecurity, and economic precarity .

Selective scandals → diversion of public attention from systemic exploitation .

Weaponized state institutions → erosion of rule of law for everyone but elites.

“This is the civil war the media won’t show you. The battlefield is capital itself.”

Why This Matters

Recognizing this conflict explains:

Contradictory economic and political policies.

Tolerance of corruption and elite crime.

Difficulty of grassroots movements gaining traction.

The Epstein files, Fed policies, and media narratives are not random—they are chess moves in a globalist vs domestic capital war.

Takeaway: Understanding elite factionalism is the first step toward resisting it.

How Workers Can Respond

Track policies to see which faction benefits. Analyze media narratives critically. Build solidarity across regions, industries, and political lines. Resist both wings of capital; do not take sides in elite quarrels. Support independent journalism and Marxist analysis.

“Only clarity and solidarity can turn elite self-destruction into revolutionary opportunity.”

Takeaway: The real battlefield is capital—and knowledge is a weapon.

Final Thought

The U.S. ruling class is tearing itself apart. Epstein, selective prosecutions, and polarized media are only the tip of the iceberg. Ordinary Americans will survive only by understanding the real enemy: the system itself, divided but deadly.

Share