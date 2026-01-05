Everyone can feel it now — the rules don’t work, the threats don’t land, and the empire’s moves no longer stabilize the system. The question isn’t whether U.S. hegemony is ending. It’s how violently it will try to survive its own obsolescence.

Introduction: The End of the Illusion

The hegemonic era is over. Not “ending,” not “declining,” not “under pressure.” Over.

That doesn’t mean the United States has collapsed. It doesn’t mean Washington lacks power. And it certainly doesn’t mean a peaceful multipolar utopia is around the corner. What it does mean is far more destabilizing: the system that allowed one state to organize global accumulation, security, and legitimacy has broken down irreversibly.

For three decades after the Cold War, the U.S. didn’t merely dominate — it arbitrated. It set the rules of trade, finance, security, and legality, and enforced them with a mix of consent and coercion. That mix no longer works. Consent is gone. Coercion is all that remains — and coercion alone cannot sustain hegemony.

What we are entering now is not a new “order,” but a transitional phase of fragmentation, where power is regionalized, alliances are tactical, and violence increases because the old mechanisms of control no longer function.

My original thesis — that the hegemonic era is over and the world is realigning — is broadly correct. Where it needed refinement was in how that realignment works. This isn’t bloc-building in the Cold War sense. It’s multi-alignment under pressure, driven by material constraints, not ideology.

This piece lays out what that actually looks like.

Hegemony Was an Exception, Not the Rule

Unipolarity was never the natural state of world politics. It was a historical anomaly produced by extraordinary conditions: European devastation after World War II, the destruction of the Soviet Union, the monopolization of global finance through the dollar, and the temporary ability of the U.S. to project force everywhere at manageable cost.

That window is closed.

Hegemony depends on three things:

Economic leadership Security provision Normative legitimacy

The U.S. now struggles with all three.

Its economy is financialized, debt-dependent, and increasingly disconnected from productive capacity. Its security provision has become destabilizing rather than stabilizing. And its legitimacy — the belief that its power serves a universal interest — has evaporated outside a shrinking core of allied elites.

When hegemony loses legitimacy, it doesn’t gently step aside. It reverts to force. That’s not a moral judgment; it’s a structural one.

Multipolarity Is Not an Alliance — It’s a Condition

One of the biggest analytical mistakes being made right now is treating multipolarity as a new club with membership cards.

That’s not what’s happening.

States are not “choosing sides” in some grand ideological struggle. They are hedging against vulnerability in a system where sanctions, currency controls, legal warfare, and military coercion are now routine tools of policy.

This is why the emerging landscape looks chaotic:

Countries trade with China while securing with the U.S.

Governments denounce imperialism while quietly cutting bilateral deals

Regional powers assert autonomy without aspiring to global leadership

This is not incoherence. It’s rational behavior in a system where reliance on any single hegemon has become dangerous.

BRICS, SCO, regional trade agreements, currency swaps — these are not substitutes for global governance. They are workarounds. And workarounds are enough to break a monopoly.

Regionalization: Power Contracts, Not Expands

The defining feature of this era is not the rise of new empires, but the shrinking scope of effective control.

Globalized accumulation — the seamless movement of capital, goods, energy, and labor under a single set of rules — is being replaced by regional circuits. Supply chains shorten. Trade becomes political. Infrastructure becomes strategic.

This is why places like Syria, Libya, the Sahel, the Andean region, and Central Africa matter far more than their GDP would suggest. They are nodes, not nations — junctions where energy routes, mineral corridors, shipping lanes, and military access converge.

Control no longer means occupation. It means:

Access

Denial

Influence over chokepoints

And influence is now contested everywhere.

The Venezuela Shock Was Not an Outlier

The recent U.S. attack on Venezuela and the abduction of its leadership shocked many because it shattered a lingering illusion: that regime change via direct force was a relic of the past.

It isn’t.

What changed is not the willingness to use force, but the scale of ambition. Washington no longer believes it can remake regions. It now acts to disrupt, discipline, and deter.

Venezuela wasn’t about democracy or narcotics. It was about:

Energy sovereignty

Financial disobedience

Regional signaling

It sent a message not just to Caracas, but to every state experimenting with autonomy: there are still costs to defiance. The problem for empire is that those costs no longer produce compliance — they produce counter-alignment.

Taiwan Is Overhyped — Hainan Is the Quiet Shift

Much of the Western strategic discourse remains fixated on Taiwan as the supposed fulcrum of global conflict. This fixation is revealing — and misleading.

Taiwan is symbolic. Hainan is structural.

The real shift in East Asia is not about reunification or invasion narratives. It’s about depth, survivability, and denial. Hainan anchors China’s second-strike capability, secures its southern maritime posture, and undermines the logic of first-island-chain containment.

Once Hainan enters the calculus, Taiwan becomes less a trigger and more a bargaining chip. The noise increases precisely because the strategic balance has quietly shifted.

Rising powers play long games. Declining ones manufacture crises.

Who Gains, Who Loses

This transition does not benefit everyone equally.

Relative winners:

Multi-aligned middle powers with bargaining leverage

States that control processing, logistics, and infrastructure

Governments with internal cohesion and shock-absorption capacity

Relative losers:

Economies dependent on financialization and debt rollover

Client states whose security depends entirely on external guarantees

Powers that rely on sanctions as a primary tool

The critical divide is no longer democratic vs authoritarian, East vs West, or North vs South. It is sovereign capacity vs structural dependency.

U.S. Internal Crisis Drives External Aggression

Foreign policy does not float above domestic reality. It expresses it.

The U.S. faces:

Chronic fiscal imbalance

Class deadlock

Institutional decay

An inability to redistribute internally

When redistribution at home is politically impossible, extraction abroad intensifies. When legitimacy erodes, coercion substitutes. When time runs out, risks are taken.

This is why imperial behavior now appears reckless. It isn’t madness. It’s constraint-driven improvisation.

This Phase Will Be Violent — But Not Restorative

It’s important to be clear-eyed: the collapse of hegemony does not automatically produce justice, peace, or socialism. It produces instability.

Rules fragment. Enforcement becomes selective. Violence becomes more localized but more frequent. Law turns into a weapon rather than a framework.

What it does not produce is a return to uncontested dominance.

Empires do not regenerate by force once the material basis of hegemony is gone. They exhaust themselves trying.

Conclusion: History Has Restarted

For a generation, history was suspended under the illusion of permanence. That suspension is over.

We are not witnessing the birth of a new order. We are living through the disintegration of an old one, and the construction of multiple, overlapping, imperfect alternatives.

The hegemonic era is over. What replaces it will be uneven, unstable, and contested — but it will not be unipolar again.

The task now is not prediction, but clarity. Panic serves empire. Illusions serve power. Understanding serves resistance.

History didn’t end.

It just stopped waiting for permission.

Share