Everything that isn’t nailed down in the U.S. is being stolen—by Wall Street, multinational corporations, and the transnational capitalist class. Your rent, your food, your water, your healthcare—it’s all part of the extraction. Here’s how and why it matters.

The United States is being looted—and not by foreign invaders, not by a coup, but by the very architects of the global capitalist order. The transnational capitalist class, a network of Wall Street financiers, Big Tech moguls, agribusiness conglomerates, and energy barons, is systematically extracting wealth from the nation’s people, public institutions, and natural resources. Anything that isn’t nailed down—or even some things that are—is being privatized, monetized, and funneled to the global elite.

We can’t pretend this is abstract. Look around: the housing crisis, skyrocketing rents, healthcare crises, privatized utilities, and the control of farmland by multinational corporations are not anomalies—they’re the blueprint. These are the mechanisms through which transnational capital consolidates power in the United States.

Housing, once a cornerstone of stability for the working and middle classes, is now a speculative asset. Hedge funds and private equity firms buy up rental units and foreclosed homes, then raise rents, impose fees, and squeeze every penny from tenants. Millions of Americans are now renters not by choice but because the system has been rigged against homeownership. The American Dream of owning a home has become a corporate cash cow.

This isn’t just happening in coastal cities. Look at the Rust Belt, the Midwest, even rural areas—Wall Street is buying farms, apartment blocks, and entire neighborhoods. The result is displacement, precarity, and a generation saddled with debt. Every eviction, every unaffordable rent check, is wealth being extracted upward, funneled into the portfolios of global financiers.

Healthcare has become a textbook example of predatory capitalism. Hospitals and insurance corporations operate not as public services but as profit machines. Billing practices, insurance denials, and inflated pharmaceutical pricing ensure that money flows from patients to shareholders.

People are literally dying because it’s cheaper for these corporations to deny care than provide it. And when a public health crisis hits—think opioids, pandemics, or chronic illnesses—the system is designed to maximize profit, not human life. The working population becomes a resource to be managed, priced, and monetized.

Even something as basic as energy and water is under siege. Transnational corporations lobby for the privatization of public utilities, then sell them back at a premium. Every city that succumbs to privatization sees rates soar, services degrade, and accountability disappear. What was once a public good—a shared resource—is now a financial instrument.

This isn’t hypothetical. The same companies controlling energy grids are also influencing policy, shaping subsidies, and exploiting climate crises to justify higher rates and new infrastructure projects—projects that generate profits for investors, not security for citizens.

Agriculture is no longer about feeding people. Multinational agribusinesses have consolidated control over farmland, supply chains, and the global food system. Small farmers are driven out, local markets collapse, and what we eat—and how much it costs—is dictated by profit, not necessity.

Seed patents, GMO monopolies, and corporate-owned distribution channels turn food into a commodity first, a resource for survival second. This is systemic wealth extraction, and it’s accelerating. The average American is now at the mercy of global corporations that decide what is grown, where it is sold, and at what price.

It would be naïve to blame only corporations. Government policy, at every level, is engineered to accelerate this extraction. Tax loopholes, deregulation, bailouts for “too-big-to-fail” institutions, and anti-union laws all serve the same purpose: enrich the elite and leave ordinary Americans exposed.

Public schools, infrastructure, social services—everything that could counteract this extraction is underfunded, under attack, or turned into a profit center. Democracy, in practice, has been hollowed out; elections shuffle elites while the machinery of wealth extraction grinds on.

This is not a distant, abstract problem. It’s in your rent check, your medical bill, your utility statement, the food you buy, the farmland you never see but pay for with inflated prices. The U.S. is transforming into a corporate hunting ground, a territory where the majority of the population is treated as a resource for extraction, and the minority elite benefits from every policy, every market, every crisis.

The logic is brutal but clear: if a good or service can be monetized, it will be monetized. If a public asset can be privatized, it will be privatized. If wealth can be concentrated, it will be concentrated. And if the people cannot resist, they will simply be left behind.

Resistance is not optional. Survival is not about voting or hoping for incremental reform. It’s about reclaiming the means of life itself: public control of housing, healthcare, energy, food, and infrastructure. Socialism isn’t a distant utopia—it’s a practical solution to a system that has made the majority of people disposable.

Organize locally. Demand accountability. Build alternatives. Fight privatization schemes. Reclaim public goods. Educate your neighbors. The fight isn’t abstract; it’s tangible, urgent, and necessary.

Final Thought:

The transnational capitalist class is not an invisible force; it’s a network with strategy, intent, and ruthless efficiency. And yet, it can be resisted. The only way to reclaim what’s ours is through collective action, direct engagement, and systemic alternatives that prioritize people over profit.

Call to Action:

Push for public control over essentials.

Resist privatization schemes wherever you see them.

Support grassroots movements that fight for workers, tenants, farmers, and communities.

Educate, organize, and fight for a socialist alternative that puts people before profits.

