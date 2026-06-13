The greatest myth of our time is that capitalism won.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, politicians, academics, and media commentators declared the end of history. Capitalism had supposedly proven itself the final destination of human development. Socialism was dismissed as a relic. Class struggle was declared obsolete.

Yet if capitalism truly won, why is the ruling class behaving like it is under siege?

Why are wealth and power concentrating into fewer hands? Why is surveillance expanding? Why are labor movements reemerging? Why are governments increasingly resorting to censorship, repression, and militarization?

The answer is simple: transnational capital is not consolidating power because it is secure. It is consolidating power because it recognizes a threat. Across the world, the contradictions of capitalism are becoming impossible to ignore, and socialism is once again emerging as a historical force.

The increasing consolidation of transnational capital is often interpreted as evidence of capitalist strength. Mainstream economists point to the immense size of multinational corporations, the dominance of global financial institutions, and the unprecedented wealth accumulated by the billionaire class as proof that capitalism has emerged victorious from the ideological struggles of the twentieth century. Such interpretations mistake appearance for reality. From a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist perspective, the growing concentration of economic and political power reflects not the triumph of capitalism but its deepening contradictions. The globalization of capital has generated immense productive capacities while simultaneously intensifying inequality, instability, ecological destruction, and social alienation. As these contradictions become increasingly visible, socialist ideas are once again finding fertile ground among working people across the world. The consolidation of transnational capital must therefore be understood as a counteroffensive against a rising challenge to capitalist hegemony rather than a sign of historical permanence.

The Marxist Theory of Capital Concentration

Karl Marx identified concentration and centralization as inherent tendencies of capitalist development. Competition does not produce a stable marketplace populated by countless independent producers. Instead, competition rewards larger firms capable of reducing costs, increasing productivity, and absorbing weaker rivals. Over time, capital accumulates in fewer hands. Small enterprises are eliminated or incorporated into larger structures. Financial institutions acquire increasing influence over productive activity. Wealth becomes concentrated not because capitalism has malfunctioned but because it is functioning precisely as Marx described.

The contemporary global economy represents the mature expression of this tendency. Production is organized through transnational supply chains spanning multiple continents. Financial capital moves across borders in milliseconds. Investment decisions affecting millions of workers are made by a relatively small network of institutions managing trillions of dollars in assets. A handful of technology corporations control vast portions of the world’s communications infrastructure, digital marketplaces, cloud computing systems, and information ecosystems. Economic power has become concentrated on a scale that would have appeared extraordinary even to the monopolists of the early twentieth century.

The Rise of Transnational Capital

Lenin’s analysis of imperialism remains indispensable for understanding this development. Writing during the age of colonial empires, Lenin argued that capitalism had entered a new stage characterized by monopoly capital, the dominance of finance capital, and the export of capital abroad. While the forms of imperialism have evolved, the underlying dynamics remain remarkably similar. Direct colonial administration has largely given way to financial dependency, debt regimes, sanctions, unequal exchange, and technological domination. Yet the essential relationship persists: powerful capitalist interests continue to extract value from the global periphery while preserving structures that reproduce unequal development.

What distinguishes the present era is the extent to which capital itself has become transnational. Major corporations no longer identify primarily with individual nations. Their ownership structures, production networks, labor forces, and investment strategies increasingly operate across national boundaries. This has given rise to what political economist William I. Robinson describes as a transnational capitalist class whose interests are tied less to specific nation-states than to the stability and expansion of global capitalism itself. Although competition among capitalist states remains significant, the leading fractions of capital are increasingly integrated into a global system of accumulation.

This transformation has profound political implications. Capital has achieved levels of international coordination that workers have struggled to match. Supply chains span the globe, but labor movements remain largely confined within national borders. Investment capital moves freely, while workers encounter immigration restrictions, legal barriers, and political fragmentation. As a result, the balance of power has tilted heavily in favor of transnational capital. The neoliberal era was, in many respects, an attempt to institutionalize this imbalance through deregulation, privatization, trade agreements, and attacks on organized labor.

Neoliberalism’s Broken Promises

Neoliberal globalization has generated contradictions that its architects neither anticipated nor can fully control. The promise of shared prosperity has proven increasingly hollow. In much of the capitalist core, workers have experienced stagnant wages, declining job security, rising household debt, and soaring costs of housing, education, and healthcare. Technological progress has produced extraordinary increases in productivity, yet the benefits have been overwhelmingly captured by owners of capital rather than by those whose labor makes production possible. The result has been a profound crisis of legitimacy.

Crisis and the Exposure of Capitalism's Contradictions

The 2008 financial crisis exposed the fragility of the neoliberal order. Governments that routinely preached fiscal discipline suddenly mobilized enormous public resources to rescue private financial institutions. Ordinary people lost homes, jobs, and savings while many of the institutions responsible for the crisis emerged larger and more powerful than before. The lesson was not lost on millions. Increasing numbers began to recognize that capitalism socializes risk while privatizing reward.

The COVID-19 pandemic further intensified these contradictions. While workers faced unemployment, illness, and economic uncertainty, many of the world’s largest corporations recorded extraordinary profits. Wealth concentration accelerated dramatically. The pandemic functioned as a magnifying glass, revealing social relations that had long existed beneath the surface. Essential workers were praised rhetorically while remaining economically precarious. Billionaires accumulated unprecedented fortunes while millions struggled to meet basic needs.

The Return of Socialist Consciousness

These developments have contributed to a renewed interest in socialism. Contrary to Cold War mythology, socialist ideas did not disappear with the dissolution of the Soviet Union. They persisted beneath the surface, sustained by the enduring realities of exploitation and inequality. What has changed is the growing inability of neoliberal capitalism to provide convincing answers to the crises it has produced. Younger generations confronting insecure employment, unaffordable housing, ecological collapse, and permanent indebtedness are increasingly questioning assumptions that previous generations were encouraged to accept as self-evident.

The Global Counteroffensive Against Socialism

The ruling class has responded predictably. As socialist consciousness expands, institutions aligned with capital have intensified efforts to shape public discourse, regulate dissent, and preserve existing relations of power. This process should not be understood as a conspiracy directed from a single center. Rather, it reflects the structural imperatives of a system confronting a crisis of legitimacy. Capital must continuously reproduce the ideological conditions necessary for its own survival. When those conditions weaken, greater resources are devoted to propaganda, surveillance, and political management.

Contradiction, Multipolarity, and the Future

Mao’s theory of contradiction provides a useful framework for understanding the present moment. Every social system contains internal contradictions that drive its development. The central contradiction of capitalism remains the contradiction between increasingly socialized production and privately appropriated wealth. Millions participate collectively in production, yet the fruits of their labor are controlled by a relatively small ownership class. As productive forces continue to develop, this contradiction becomes increasingly difficult to conceal.

The emergence of artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced productive technologies further sharpens this tension. Humanity possesses the technical capacity to reduce necessary labor time dramatically and improve living standards on a global scale. Under capitalism, however, technological development is subordinated to profitability rather than human need. Consequently, innovations that could liberate humanity from unnecessary labor often become instruments for intensifying exploitation or concentrating wealth.

Conclusion: A System in Defensive Retreat

The consolidation of transnational capital must therefore be viewed dialectically. It represents both strength and weakness. It demonstrates the extraordinary capacity of capitalism to organize production on a global scale. At the same time, it reveals the system’s inability to distribute the benefits of that production rationally. The concentration of power is not merely an expression of dominance; it is also a symptom of instability. Ruling classes consolidate authority most aggressively when they perceive threats to their legitimacy.

The contemporary world is entering a period of intensified struggle. The unipolar order established after the Cold War is eroding. Multipolarity is reshaping international relations. Economic crises are becoming more frequent. Ecological pressures are mounting. Popular discontent is spreading across both the capitalist core and periphery. Under these conditions, the conflict between capital and labor is likely to become more visible rather than less.

History offers no guarantees. Capitalism will not disappear automatically, nor will socialism emerge spontaneously. Political organization, class consciousness, and collective struggle remain decisive. Yet the conditions generating renewed interest in socialism are not products of ideology alone. They arise from material realities experienced by billions of people. As long as those realities persist, the socialist project will continue to reemerge.

The growing power of transnational capital is therefore not the end of the story. It is evidence that the struggle over the future of humanity has entered a new phase. The ruling class is consolidating power because it recognizes what many workers are beginning to understand: the contradictions of capitalism are becoming increasingly impossible to ignore. The question confronting our generation is not whether those contradictions exist. The question is whether humanity can organize itself to transcend them.

Sources and Further Reading

Harvey, David. A Brief History of Neoliberalism. Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2005.

Lenin, Vladimir Ilyich. Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism. Moscow: Progress Publishers, 1939.

Mao Zedong. On Contradiction. Beijing: Foreign Languages Press, 1967.

Marx, Karl. Capital: A Critique of Political Economy, Volume I. London: Penguin Classics, 1990.

Robinson, William I. Global Capitalism and the Crisis of Humanity. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2014.

Wood, Ellen Meiksins. Empire of Capital. London: Verso, 2005.