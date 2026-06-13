The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

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ChatterX
8h

"The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalistic fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences. The apex of the systems was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the worlds central banks which were themselves private corporations. Each central bank...sought to dominate its government by its ability to control Treasury loans, to manipulate foreign exchanges, to influence the level of economic activity in the country, and to influence co-operative politicians by subsequent economic rewards in the business world."

-Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time, 1966

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ChatterX
8h

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Central bank of central banks. The One and only with "Sovereign Immunity", which means it's above ANY (inter)national Law.

youtube.com/shorts/81ewQVY3vII

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B.I.S. was the secretive bank set up in Switzerland after WW1 to deal with reparations payments, later used to transfer large amounts of shares without too much scrutiny, similar to offshore fund. The first B.I.S. board included the governor of the bank of England Montagu Norman, Hitler's Minister for economic affairs Walther Funk, a good friend of Allen Dulles baron Kurt Freiherr von Schroder and leading US banker Thomas H. McKittrick, who described B.I.S. as "a sort of club for the World's leading Central bankers, a little group of like-minded men who understand and trust one another".

And that is exactly what "Oligarchy" means.

youtu.be/eKDI2rxQ-fA?t=957

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McKittrick worked with Dulles, and became VP of Rockefeller’s Chase National Bank bank after the war.

BTW, the "Dulles Brothers" were Rockefeller's cousins, maternal side. Together they ran the largest law firm on Wall Street - "Sullivan & Cromwell".

Sullivan helped broker purchases for many Wall St. firms including Dillon Read and Brown Brothers Harriman that Prescott Bush was a partner at, Including German Nazi assets.

youtu.be/ylpX_dzuv1M?t=504

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The Heavy Electrical Industry Cartel, led by General Electric, was based in Switzerland to avoid anti-trust laws in the US.

B.I.S. was the bank used by the Cartel, and for other purposes.

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None of the banksters nor Directors of German subsidiary of General Electric, General Motors Directors, ITT, Ford, endless list of American Corporations were convicted at Nuremberg

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