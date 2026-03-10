The Dialectics of Destruction

The Dialectics of Destruction

John T. Cullen
10h

Don't forget the extermination of the Irish people over nearly a thousand years by the English and later the Scots("Irish" Calvinists).

George Dawson MD (ret)
11h

Monocultural erasure.

