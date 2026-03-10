Over 120 million Indigenous lives were erased across the Americas—not by chance, but by design. Understanding this genocide is essential to confronting the global capitalist system that still thrives on the blood and labor of the oppressed.

The extermination of Native Americans was not a historical accident. It was the logical, inevitable manifestation of European settler colonialism and the violent birth of global capitalism. Across North, Central, and South America, Indigenous societies—numbering over 120 million—were systematically destroyed through disease, starvation, forced labor, and outright massacre. This was not war. It was genocide as the instrument of capital accumulation.

European powers—Spain, Portugal, England, France, the Netherlands—arrived not only with steel and gunpowder but with a blueprint for domination. Indigenous life was expendable; land, labor, and resources were commodities to be seized and monetized. The collapse of the Aztec and Inca empires, the depopulation of the Caribbean, and the devastation of Amazonian societies were early tests of the capitalist logic that would shape the globe: extract first, dominate always.

Colonial extraction was global from the start. Silver from Potosí financed European and Asian trade networks. Sugar and tobacco plantations relied on enslaved African labor. These mechanisms created the first major concentrations of transnational capital, institutionalizing racial hierarchies and economic inequality on a planetary scale.

The violence was structural as well as physical. Indigenous knowledge, social networks, and cultural practices were systematically destroyed. Survivors were forced into marginal economies, laying the groundwork for a world in which human life is subordinate to profit, and oppression is normalized.

Today, this same logic governs the transnational elite—the so-called “Epstein class”—and the global capitalist system they uphold. Resource extraction, wage slavery, environmental destruction, and systemic inequality are direct continuations of the genocidal strategies first honed in the Americas. Capitalist hegemony is built on stolen lives and plundered resources; its endurance depends on continuing structural violence at every scale.

The revolutionary imperative is clear. Understanding this history is not academic—it is a guide to dismantling the structures of global exploitation. Liberation requires confronting the mechanisms of domination wherever they operate, from the Global South to the boardrooms of Manhattan. The genocide of the Americas is not just history; it is the foundation of the system we must overthrow.