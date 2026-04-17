You were told the United States was born in a fight for “freedom.” That’s only half the story—and the less important half. The real question is: freedom for whom, and freedom to do what?

The mythology runs deep: a band of enlightened men rising against tyranny, risking everything to create a republic of liberty and equality. It’s a story so polished it barely resembles reality. Strip away the patriotic varnish, and a much sharper picture emerges—one rooted not in abstract ideals, but in material interests, class power, and the consolidation of a new ruling order.

The so-called Founding Fathers did not set out to invent capitalism. That system was already developing across Europe through centuries of enclosure, colonial plunder, and the rise of merchant capital. What they did—decisively and deliberately—was construct a state designed to protect, expand, and stabilize capitalism on North American soil.

This wasn’t a revolution against hierarchy. It was a revolution over who would control it.

The Colonial Elite and the Limits of “Rebellion”

By the mid-18th century, the American colonies were already deeply embedded in the global capitalist system. Plantation agriculture, transatlantic trade, and land speculation were not fringe activities—they were the economic backbone of colonial society. Wealth and power were concentrated in the hands of a relatively small class of landowners, merchants, and financiers.

These were not oppressed masses yearning for emancipation. They were elites chafing under imperial constraints.

British rule imposed limits: taxes, trade restrictions, and imperial oversight that cut into profits and autonomy. The issue was not exploitation itself—the colonial elites depended on it—but rather that they did not fully control the terms of that exploitation.

Independence, then, was not about ending domination. It was about reorganizing it.

From Anti-Colonial Struggle to Class Project

The American Revolution mobilized a wide range of social forces—small farmers, artisans, laborers—many of whom believed they were fighting for a more egalitarian society. And for a brief moment, those expectations created real tension.

Debts were challenged. Property relations were questioned. Popular uprisings hinted at a deeper transformation.

This is where the revolutionary leadership revealed its true character.

The same figures who spoke of liberty became deeply alarmed when that liberty threatened to extend beyond their control. When ordinary people began to interpret “freedom” as relief from debt, access to land, or political power, the elite recoiled.

They wanted independence from Britain—not democracy from below.

The Shock of Popular Revolt

Nothing crystallized elite fear more than post-war unrest. Farmers, burdened by debt and taxation, began organizing and resisting. Courts were shut down. Creditors were blocked. The social order itself seemed unstable.

This wasn’t chaos—it was class struggle.

To the emerging American ruling class, this posed an existential threat. If the masses could organize and act collectively, what would stop them from redistributing land, canceling debts, or dismantling elite privilege altogether?

The answer, from the perspective of the Founders, was clear: build a stronger state.

The Constitution as Counter-Revolution

The Constitution is often framed as the culmination of democratic ideals. In reality, it functioned as a counter-revolutionary document—a mechanism to contain popular power and secure elite interests.

Its structure reveals its priorities.

Power is filtered, layered, and insulated. Direct democracy is minimized. Representation is mediated through institutions designed to slow, dilute, and control mass participation. The Senate, the Electoral College, and the judiciary all serve as buffers between the people and actual decision-making authority.

This was not accidental. It was by design.

The central concern was not tyranny from above—but pressure from below.

The new federal government was granted the authority to tax, regulate commerce, and—crucially—suppress internal unrest. It could raise armies not just for external defense, but for domestic control.

In other words, the Constitution created a state capable of enforcing order in a society increasingly defined by inequality.

Property Above All

At the core of this new system was the sanctification of private property.

Property was not just protected—it was elevated to the highest political principle. The entire legal and institutional framework revolved around its defense.

Why?

Because property was the foundation of class power.

To own land, capital, or financial assets was to hold social and political influence. To lack property was to exist in a position of dependence. The Founders understood this dynamic clearly—and structured the state accordingly.

Even political participation was tied, directly or indirectly, to property ownership. The system ensured that those with the most at stake in maintaining existing relations held disproportionate power.

This was not a bug. It was the point.

Slavery, Expansion, and Capital Accumulation

Any honest analysis must confront a central contradiction: the United States was founded on both “liberty” and slavery.

This is not a paradox when viewed through a class lens.

Enslaved labor was not peripheral to the early American economy—it was essential. Plantation agriculture generated enormous wealth, feeding both domestic markets and international trade. That wealth, in turn, fueled broader capitalist development.

The state did not merely tolerate slavery. It protected and integrated it into the national system.

At the same time, westward expansion opened vast new territories for exploitation. Indigenous populations were displaced, often violently, to make way for land speculation, agriculture, and resource extraction.

This was accumulation by dispossession on a massive scale.

Capitalism in America did not grow organically from peaceful exchange. It was built through coercion, expropriation, and state-backed violence.

The Illusion of Neutral Governance

One of the most enduring myths is that the American state was designed to be neutral—a referee balancing competing interests.

In reality, it has always functioned as an instrument of class power.

From its earliest days, the state intervened to protect creditors, enforce contracts, and maintain labor discipline. When workers organized, they were met with repression. When elites faced instability, they received support.

This pattern is not incidental. It reflects the structural role of the state within a capitalist system.

The Founders did not create a neutral framework. They created a class project—one that aligned political authority with economic power.

Why the Myth Persists

If the reality is so stark, why does the myth of a purely democratic founding endure?

Because ideology is a form of power.

The narrative of freedom and equality serves to legitimize the existing order. It obscures the material foundations of society and discourages critical analysis. By framing the founding as a universal struggle for liberty, it erases the class dynamics that shaped it.

This isn’t just about history. It’s about the present.

As long as people believe the system was designed for everyone, they are less likely to question why it consistently serves a few.

From Then to Now

The structures established in the late 18th century did not remain static. They evolved, expanded, and adapted. But their core function—protecting and advancing capital—remains intact.

Today’s financial system, corporate power, and global economic reach all trace back to those foundational choices.

The scale has changed. The logic has not.

What began as a republic of property owners has become a global empire of capital. The mechanisms are more complex, the rhetoric more refined—but the underlying dynamics are strikingly familiar.

The Real Legacy

So what is the true legacy of the Founding Fathers?

Not the creation of freedom in the abstract, but the construction of a political order that made capitalist development not only possible, but inevitable.

They did not invent exploitation. They institutionalized it.

They did not abolish hierarchy. They reorganized it.

They did not empower the masses. They contained them.

Final Thought

Understanding this history isn’t about rejecting everything outright. It’s about seeing clearly.

The United States was not born as a neutral experiment in democracy. It was built as a bourgeois republic—a state designed to secure the dominance of a particular class.

Once you see that, a lot of things start to make sense.

Sources and Further Reading